“It’ll Never Happen”, Michelle Obama’s Strict Warning to Daughters Sasha and Malia

Michelle Obama does not want her daughters Malia and Sasha to step foot in the political world!

Michelle and Barack got married in 1992 and had their first child, Malia in 1998. The couple welcomed Sasha in 2001. Malia is 25-years-old and Sasha is now 22-years-old. The two spend the majority of their childhood in the spotlight. When the family moved into the White House, both the girls were only in elementary school.

In a 2008 interview, Barack Obama revealed how his daughters were dreading the move. the former President shared that the girls were “not looking forward to moving.”

Malia studied at Harvard University and graduated from the prestigious university in 2021. The former first daughter was always keen on the TV industry, according to People. Malia has worked as an intern on Lena Dunham’s Girls and at the Weinstein Company. She reportedly also served as a writer in Donald Grover’s show Swarm.

Sasha was a student at the University of Michigan. The now 22-year-old started university online during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023. The youngest Obama daughter secured an undergraduate degree in sociology from the institute.

It doesn’t look like either one of the Obama daughters is looking at a career in politics. The reason behind them not entering politics could be because they decided to heed a warning that came from their mother.

Jimmy Kimmel had previously discussed the possibility with Barack at a fundraiser. The talk show asked the politician which one of his daughters would make a better President. The former President revealed that both of them would “never” step foot in politics.

“That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” the father of two revealed. “It’ll never happen,” he added.

Joe Biden who was also present at the fundraiser noted that Malia and Sasha were both “powerful” young women. Barack did not elaborate on why his wife forbade the girls from entering politics.

The couple’s eldest daughter Malia seems to have already made a name for herself in the film industry. The 25-year-old’s short film was screened at the Sundance Film Festival last year.

‘The Heart’ which Malia wrote and directed is about “lost objects and lonely people.” Notably, she decided to leave her second name out when the credits for the film. Malia opted to use the name Malia Ann. Barack shared why his daughter decided to do that.

“I was all like, ‘You do know they’ll know who you are?'” the former President recalled their conversation. He revealed that Malia did not want the audience to have an “association” with her family the first time her film was being watched. Barack also shared that both his daughters “go out of their way” to not use their family name as leverage.

Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage is currently surrounded by speculation. For months, reports have suggested that the couple is headed towards a divorce. The former President was also rumored to have an affair with Jennifer Aniston, which the actress was quick to deny.