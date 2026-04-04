Michael Jackson’s Daughter Criticized for ‘Lack of Understanding’ in Estate Dispute

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is being accused of having little understanding of how the entertainment business works. A legal dispute over Michael Jackson’s estate has intensified in recent years, and now the executors are calling out his daughter.

In a court filing in Los Angeles, estate executors John Branca and John McClain pushed back against Paris Jackson’s objections to their spending decisions. They said her claims “betray a complete lack of understanding of how the motion picture industry works.”

Paris, 27, had called out several expenses last fall. She had accused executors of trying to “enrich” and “aggrandize” themselves through their roles as producers on an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. She has also questioned casting decisions, including the choice of Miles Teller, who is reportedly set to portray a younger version of Branca.

Paris Jackson stuns as she arrives to face off with her late dad’s estate over money. 📸: Backgrid Take a look: https://t.co/WASOaUiko4 pic.twitter.com/Agf7qbytAb — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026

In response to the whole fiasco, the executors have strongly defended their record. “These meritless objections are a profound waste of the court’s time and, ironically, the estate’s money,” they said in a response.

Their attorney, Jonathan Steinsapir, also argued that Paris’ claims show her lack of experience. “The objections complain about the executors’ qualifications to act as producers but seem to be wholly ignorant of the fact that the executors have produced several projects involving Michael Jackson. Those efforts have been wildly successful,” he shared on behalf of Branca.

Branca and McClain pointed to major projects tied to Michael Jackson’s legacy, including the Broadway hit MJ The Musical and the 2009 concert film Michael Jackson’s This Is It. They claimed that This Is It remains the highest-grossing concert documentary in history, and it also surpassed Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour theatrical release.

Additionally, they defended a 2021 financial statement with Quincy Jones, calling it a smart move. They said it was made to effectively guarantee peace with Quincy Jones and his heirs forever.

Paris Jackson has also questioned why the estate did not invest in stocks and bonds in 2021. In response, the executors said they were required by the IRS to keep funds in escrow due to ongoing tax litigation related to the sale of Jackson’s stake in Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Smooth Criminal? Michael Jackson Estate Civil War Sees Paris Jackson Rip Executors Over “Self-Interested Gifts” & Big Unauthorized Payouts https://t.co/7HFsLID4Lw — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2026

The legal battle goes beyond finances. In 2025, Paris Jackson also demanded, through her legal team, to add a third executor, which was not mentioned in Michael Jackson’s will. A source also claimed it was about control.

Anyway, despite the dispute, the executors showed their long-term success. Since Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, the estate has generated billions of dollars. Of that, $65 million has been paid to Paris Jackson. Although the case is still running, with both parties standing firm.