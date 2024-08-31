Michael Jackson's Bodyguard Reveals What Truly Killed the Pop Star on His 66th Birthday

The pop sensation Michael Jackson would have been 66 years old today. The Beat It hitmaker's final bodyguard has revealed what he believes truly killed him. The singer left the world for heaven when he was only 50 years old in 2009 with major health issues. However, Bill Whitefield, Jackson's bodyguard said that he was "sad a lot" before his untimely death. The stress and gloom kicked in after the "King of Pop" faced a set of serious trials.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Whitefield opened up to The U.S. Sun and said, "he would never hurt a child, this isn't the man I knew." The bodyguard was appointed to Jackson's security team in 2006 and then became a "very good friend." Sharing how he would notice the performer's behavior around kids after the allegations of child abuse. "It wasn't his character. You had to be around him to know him and I was there. So no, that wasn't him. And so it just still surprises me when I hear things like that," Whitefield said. He emphasized that he was saddened by the fact that Jackson died before being given the opportunity to speak for himself with his side of the story.

“I worked for #MichaelJackson at his #Neverland ranch as part of his security team for more than 14 years. During that time I saw several thousand children and grown-ups visiting Neverland.”

Curtis Mickey Gordon. #MJHonor #MJFam ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WPPoI0LOFD — Marisa Ramírez (@MarisaRblues) June 6, 2019

Back in 1993, the musician was investigated by LAPD over the allegations of molesting a 13-year-old teen boy Jordan Chandler according to The Express. Furthermore, in 2003 he was charged with a similar case however, the identity of the victim was shrouded by the investigating agency. This was followed by Jackson being tried for a child sex abuse case in 2005 wherein the victim Gavin Arvizo claimed that he gave him and his brother alcohol and then showed them pornography. He was acquitted of the cases the same year. However, he was left in shock after the four-month-long trial to prove his innocence.

I protected Mr. Jackson in his final days. Only a coward will dishonor him for gain. pic.twitter.com/lmByCZEylm — Bill Whitfield (@MJBODYGUARDS) March 2, 2019

The Billy Jean singer was hurt by the incessant claims against him for molestation and sexual abuse of minors. Just three weeks before This Is It was set to release on June 25, 2009, he died of an overdose of a certain drug. He was found unconscious on his bedroom floor by his physician Conrad Murray at 2:26 pm. Murray reportedly tried to revive him for around five to ten minutes before calling paramedics. Jackson was pronounced dead at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre.

Still the best book ever written about Michael Jackson imo 😊 pic.twitter.com/JWJVJwGdsc — 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐘 🦇 𝕵𝖔 (@CaledonianKitty) March 2, 2019

The autopsy of the pop star revealed that he died from a toxic combination of propofol and lorazepam according to the Daily Mail. Murray was sentenced to four years behind bars in November 2011 for involuntary manslaughter as he was the one who prescribed the drugs to the global star. The musician and entertainer used drugs to deal with his insomnia as he practiced for late hours to give out memorable electrifying performances across the globe. Jackson's death left a void in the music industry that nobody could fill. Whitefield also co-authored a book with fellow bodyguards titled, Remember The Time Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days.