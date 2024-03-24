When a Top Lawyer Claimed Princess Diana Was ‘Killed After Plan to Frighten Her Went Wrong'

The tragic death of Princess Diana still evokes speculation and controversy. Back then, leading lawyer Michael Mansfield shed light on the circumstances surrounding her passing. Mansfield’s revelations suggest that Diana was not targeted for assassination but instead became a victim of a plan gone awry–a plan intended to intimidate her into ending her relationship with Dodi al Fayed and curbing her alleged anti-establishment sentiments.

Mansfield, who represented Mohamed al Fayed, Dodi's father, during the 2007 inquest into Diana's death, asserted a few years ago, “I don’t believe anyone wanted to see her dead. I think there was a plan to sabotage the relationship (with Dodi) and alter her life, to try to stop her activities. But this plan went very badly and ended with her death.”

As per Daily Mail, Mansfield shared, “I believe the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi al Fayed displeased the authorities. In spite of all the work Mohamed al Fayed did for children and hospitals, he was persona non grata in Britain. As far as Diana was concerned, she had given interviews attacking the Royal Family for the way they treated her, but I think what most annoyed the authorities was that Diana became very actively involved in the campaign against land mines. The UK arms sales industry is huge, it's one of the biggest three in the world. The investigation into Diana's death showed she was preparing to denounce British complicity in the sale of weapons to countries that do not respect human rights.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

The inquest into Diana's death in 2008, which concluded that she was unlawfully killed due to the grossly negligent driving of her chauffeur, Henri Paul, and the actions of pursuing paparazzi, has been a subject of ongoing scrutiny and skepticism. Previously, the lawyer told The Mirror, "The idea that it’s purely and simply a road accident is not right. So I want to dispel that. The truth does come to the surface in the end, but somebody’s got to be looking for it in order for that to happen... There’s much more to come out of this case in the long run, and it will surface somewhere." He added, "Questions still remain about whether this was a staged accident as the ­Princess herself had predicted."

Legal legend Michael Mansfield insisted Princess Diana’s fatal crash was no ­accident and there were still many unanswered questions surrounding her death.



(THREAD) 🧵 — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) August 31, 2022

Mansfield's perspective definitely added another layer of complexity to the narrative, especially for diehard Princess Diana fans. “In the case of Diana and Dodi, I have always believed that whatever had caused the crash, it was not an accident. As it transpired, that belief was shared by the jury at the inquest. Diana's fears for her safety and her preoccupation with surveillance were thoroughly canvassed, and in my view were found to be entirely justified. Unfortunately, her predictions came to pass.” Mansfield concluded.