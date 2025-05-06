Met Gala 2025’s Most Disastrous Red Carpet Looks—Fashion Fails We’d Rather Forget!

Folks, we’ve reached the first Monday in May. Cheers to Met Gala Day! The year’s best charity event. (For our part, we’re still getting over the footage of Ariana Grande’s AMAZING performance at the 2024 Met Gala.)

The 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was unveiled by Vogue late last year. It is based on Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The “Tailed for You” clothing code prioritizes Black fashion, particularly Black dandyism, which is significant.

You ask, what is dandyism? In a recent interview with The Guardian, Monica described the fashion trend as one that raises issues of identity, representation, and mobility, including race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. Since mainstream fashion has long been influenced by black style, a theme like this is long overdue. (Are we worried about the cultural appropriation that is undoubtedly going to happen now? Indeed, quite.)

On that note, let’s jump into some of the worst looks from this year’s Met Gala;

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber attended the 2025 Met Gala in a custom ensemble by Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The minimalist look featured clean lines and a sleek silhouette, aligning with Bieber’s signature understated style. But is this for real? Because even though she put her all, her fit did not make a mark and looked more appropriate for a Club. SMH!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian made or at least tried to make a bold statement in a black leather gown by Chrome Hearts. The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline, peplum detailing, functional pockets, and a dramatic plunging back (literally too much going on). She accessorized a multi-strand diamond choker, dangling diamond earrings, and a black fedora, which again was too much. If you ask us she said no to the event’s dandyism dress code. We’re gonna leave it at that.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner did not quite bless the red carpet in a custom herringbone halter-neck dress by Ferragamo, designed by Maximilian Davis. The gown featured black-and-white beading, a sheer black corseted bodice, and a low-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit. The fit is not quite cutting it for us, but hey, team Chalamet will be quite pleased that Timmy’s not on her side!

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter failed to turn heads in her burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit designed by Pharrell Williams, who also served as a co-chair of the event. The outfit featured a stiff white collar, brass buttons, long suit tails, and a pinstripe pattern nodding to the Jazz Age. Sabrina looked as if the House Bunny was at the signing of the declaration of independence. Our queen’s ‘Sweet n Sour’ tour outfits are more lavishing, however for this we only have one word ‘BASIC’!

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss wore a custom ensemble by Grace Wales Bonner, featuring a tailored silhouette that struggled to pay homage to the evening’s theme. The outfit combined classic tailoring with modern elements, reflecting Bonner’s signature style. But for us it was basic and unflattering, we fear.

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins made his Met Gala debut in a Thom Browne suit, featuring the designer’s signature tailoring and avant-garde details. The ensemble included a structured jacket and cropped trousers, paired with classic brogues. But someone needs to tell his stylist that his debut did not quite make a mark.

Lorde

Lorde returned to the Met Gala in a bold ensemble by Thom Browne. She wore a corseted skirt paired with a backless satin bandeau top that appeared to float effortlessly. Honestly, we love the look but we can’t confidently say this look is on theme.

Anne Hathaway

What happened to our Mia Thermopolis? Why did she not channel some of her Miranda Priestly energy? Because this look is an absolute NO, NO!

Anne Hathaway’s look honored the late fashion icon André Leon Talley in a Carolina Herrera creation. The outfit featured a crisp white shirt and a studded striped column skirt. She completed the look with a voluminous ponytail, headband accessory, and bright pink lip. Apparently, everything was there but out of place, sorry!

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attended the event in a custom Chanel ensemble, featuring a floor-length gown with embroidery and a matching coat. The look was complemented by her signature bob and statement necklace. We fear it’s giving nightgown with a fancy coat….not Met Gala and absolutely not Black Dandyism. We’d expected more of an on-theme statement piece from the queen of the event.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain wore a vintage-inspired look by Miu Miu, featuring a tailored blazer with embellished lapels and a matching skirt. She accessorized with layered necklaces and a sleek updo. But girl!!!! Give us something more because this look was more Instagram-ish and not Met Gala worthy.