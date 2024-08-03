Here's Why Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She Has the Toughest Skin

Kylie Jenner, 26, has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. She has a huge fan following on Instagram— 372 million people watching her every move. Once, in a relaxed chat with her friend Hailey Bieber on the YouTube show Who's in My Bathroom?, Jenner opined that she "probably [has] the toughest skin on the planet." This comes after years of dealing with people’s opinions and critiques about her life, as her reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a household favorite.

She explained, "Millions of people have said things about me, and decided who I am that's not even me. It's hard to just swallow that." "My friends and my family know who I am, so that's really all that matters," she added. The young mother of two has learned to be more cautious about what she shares online. She reflected on her past social media habits, saying, "When I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me." This realization led her to "push back a little bit," as per Hendersonville Standard.

I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet Kylie Jenner opens up to Hailey Bieber all about her relationship with social media Kylie spoke on Haileys Season 3 of Whos in my Bathroom#skin #planet #Kylie #Jenner #Hailey #Bieber #relationship #media #Haileys pic.twitter.com/SyTXQrs2zA — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) November 1, 2022

Jenner's approach to social media has undergone a significant shift since becoming a mother— her 8-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and 2-year-old son, Aire. "When I got pregnant and started, you know, having kids, I think that I just have a different relationship with social media," she explained. "I think my priorities are just in a different place. And I really have real-life shit to do now." The contrast between her past and present social media usage is stark. Jenner reminisced, "I would dedicate my whole life to that. I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast." Now, she admits, "I just can't do that anymore," as per Yahoo! Life.

Motherhood has not only changed her social media habits but her entire outlook on life. "All I wanna do is trick or treat with my kids. It's all about them now, whereas before it was all about me...Halloween is more fun now because I get to live through them," Jenner enthused. "My son's like 8 months old [at the time], but I get to live through my daughter the last few years and how excited she gets. It's just so much fun."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Even though Jenner comes off as really tough, she knows that being in the spotlight has its struggles. She said, "Things get overanalyzed and misconstrued, and you kind of just have to accept that." This kind of attitude has helped her build resilience. Her path from being a teenage reality star to becoming a mom and a successful businesswoman has been full of intense public attention.