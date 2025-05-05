Top 5 Most Outrageous Celebrity Met Gala Moments That Still Have Us Talking!

The 2025 Met Gala is set to happen on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. Celebrities in attendance will be expected to bring their fashion A game to the red carpet as always.

The highly anticipated event brings about several iconic moments every year. The past Met Galas have given birth to some of the most famous moments in pop culture. Here’s a roundup of the top 5 moments from the coveted event that left the internet buzzing.

Lady Gaga’s 2019 outfit changes

Lady Gaga’s appearance at the 2019 Met Gala was perhaps the most memorable one of that year. The popstar swapped her outfit four times that night, which left fashion critics and fans alike in awe.

The star graced the carpet of the Gala, accompanied by 5 dancers. The first dress that the singer wore was a pink cape dress. The dress had a 25-foot train and was designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Underneath the dramatic pink dress lay a black corseted dress and opera gloves. The third outfit change brought about a bright pink dress. The last outfit change took place when Lady Gaga decided to undress and shed her pink dress.

To everyone’s surprise, the star’s last outfit was a set of crystal bra and panties. The singer’s theatrical appearance went down as one of the most iconic Met Gala appearances to date.

Zendaya’s Cinderella outfit

Another Met Gala that went down in the books was Zendaya’s Met Gala outfit from 2019. Calling the star’s 2019 appearance anything other than a performance would be an understatement. The Dune actress leaned into her Disney spirit to bring some magic to the Met Gala red carpet that year.

Zendaya transformed into a glowing Cinderella with the help of her fairy godparent.

Zendaya showed up at the venue dressed up like Cinderella with Law Roach in tow as the star’s fairy Godmother. During the appearance, Roach, who was dressed up as the fair godmother, could be seen whipping out a wand and waving it at the actress. Zendaya’s custom Tommy Hilfiger dress then proceeded to lit up, leaving everyone amazed.

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress debacle

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 outfit went down as one of the most problematic moments in Met Gala history. The Skims founder decided to wear one of the late Marilyn Monroe’s dresses on the red carpet. The dress was worn by the late actress in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to President Kennedy.

Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis.

The Kardashian sister was heavily criticized following her appearance for the alleged damage that she caused to the dress. Scott Fortner, who is a proud owner of several artifacts that Marilyn Monroe owned, criticized the Skim’s founder online.

Fortner took to social media to post pictures of the dress and the “significant” damage that Kim had caused it.

Celebs caught smoking in the bathroom

Rami Malek, Courtney Love, Dakota Johnson, Marc Jacobs, and Bella Hadid all caused more than a few eyebrows by breaking the rule at the Gala. The following stars could all be seen smoking cigarettes in the Met Gala bathroom.

Rita Ora took to Snapchat to post pictures of the stars smoking, and the internet erupted after the scandal. People were extremely displeased because the stars violated New York City’s Smoke-Free Air Act.

i don't know if this is me or dakota johnson smoking a cigarette at the met gala

The same year, Marc Jacobs took to Instagram to post a selfie featuring Char Defrancesco, Courtney Love, and Frances Bean Cobain in the women’s washroom. “Smoking in the girls room,” the caption to the photo read. The photo showed everyone, excluding Courtney Love, holding up a cigarette.

Jaden Smith is carrying his own hair on the red carpet

Jaden Smith truly shocked the anticipators with his 2017 Met Gala look. The star walked the red carpet with locks of his hair. Smith debuted his buzz cut for the first time on the carpet.

But his peculiar choice of accessory left netizens buzzing for days to come.