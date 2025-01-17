Actor Dakota Johnson had a minor wardrobe malfunction while promoting her upcoming film, Daddio, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but she wasn’t fazed by it and instead played the awkward moment like a fiddle.

Known for her sense of humor, Dakota Johnson gave Jimmy Kimmel a taste of it, as the latter probably didn’t see it coming. The shocker of a moment happened in June 2024, when the Fifty Shades star went on the late-night show to promote her movie, Daddio.

As the host showed a clip of the movie to the audience, one of the floral clasps of Dakota’s dress came undone. Soon after, the camera panned back to the host, who told Johnson that her clasp was broken. Kimmel further asked if she needed help and whether he should provide her with scotch tape.

Dakota Johnson’s Dress Malfunction in Jimmy Kimmel Show pic.twitter.com/UNbeneUdnS — Cinefied (@cinefied_) October 10, 2024

Dakota looked at her dress and told the audience that it fell, but rather than calling assistants for help, she did what she does best. Dakota Johnson unclasped her other shoulder clasp and held her dress against her chest with both hands. Playing along, Kimmel told her to hold on to important parts as the segment wouldn’t take too long.

The Fifty Shades star’s quirkiness saved her from a potentially embarrassing and awkward moment, turning the mishap into a memorable incident instead.

This is not the first time Dakota Johnson suffered a wardrobe malfunction in front of an audience, though. During the 2016 People’s Choice Awards, Dakota was onstage to receive an accolade, and as she hugged Allison Brie, the back clasp of her top broke.

Dakota Johnson Reveals Why She Had A Wardrobe Malfunction At The People’s Choice Awards: https://t.co/N9XezzBUFs pic.twitter.com/wV0EhRbTlQ — People’s Choice Country Awards (@peopleschoice) January 31, 2016

While many didn’t realize what just happened, those on stage were visibly worried for a moment. This was before Dakota took charge of the situation, as she joked that Allison broke her top. She further added that it was okay as the masses had already seen her topless in Fifty Shades of Grey, referring to the trilogy she and Jamie Dornan starred in.

The moment went on to become one of the most talked about highlights of the evening and inadvertently won Johnson a slew of fans.

Dakota Johnson is known to be a little straightforward but she also has a comic twist, that she adds to bring lightness to serious situations. Who can forget when she called out daytime talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres for lying when Ellen told her that Dakota didn’t invite her for a birthday?

5 years ago, Dakota Johnson called out Ellen DeGeneres for lying about not being invited to her birthday party: “Actually, no that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited.” pic.twitter.com/3NkQ7HKRpT — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 30, 2024

Where other celebrities would have let Ellen have her way on her show, Dakota refused to be called a liar, instead bringing a comic turn to the false accusation.

Another instance when Dakota left a late-night host stunned was when she was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She told Stephen that she had to be in Vancouver early the following morning while downing tequila shots on the show in New York, baffling the host, who was taken aback by her choosing to down hard liquor ahead of an early morning travel plan.