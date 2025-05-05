Celebrity Astrologer Predicts Shocking Twists at Met Gala 2025 — You Won’t Believe What’s Coming

You can anticipate a few things at the Met Gala every year. Hollywood’s top celebrities will walk the red carpet. There will be at least one clip from an interview with Emma Chamberlain that goes viral. There will be a social media meme frenzy once a fake image of a celeb falling down stairs goes viral.

Some events, however, are unpredictable, such as who will be the best dressed; which regulars at the Met Gala will abruptly decide not to attend, or how closely the attendees will follow the theme (this year’s is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”).

My Met predictions Rihanna makes a reveal 👀

Michael B. Jordan will come as both Smoke and Stack

Cardi will come with Stefon Diggs

Zendaya will wear a suit and or a costume that pays homage to André Leon Talley — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) May 4, 2025

One person looked to the sky to see what the night would hold before the arrival of the First Monday in May. The astrologer Kayla Murphy is better known by her handle @yungkalez. Her predictions of pop cultural events, such as the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, celebrity pregnancies, and several Super Bowl results, have gone viral. Since she has successfully won over some of the most skeptical people to astrology, it seemed only fitting to ask her what she thinks would happen on the biggest night in fashion.

In case you were curious, the event itself will take place on May 5, 2025, at approximately 7 p.m., and is a Taurus sun, Virgo moon, and Scorpio rising. Kayla claims that because of her enthusiasm, the main theme of the evening will be “rich is loud, while wealth is quiet.”

“The best looks of the night might be simple in nature but loud in messaging or symbolism,” she tells Cosmopolitan. “It may be obvious that you genuinely need to have swag and confidence to pull off this theme—those who are wearing the clothes will slay, and those who are letting the clothes wear them—even if it’s an incredible piece—might fall flat.”

In order to determine what the universe predicts for the clothes, fortune, and general energy of several Met Gala staples, such as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter, Kayla dug into their birth charts on Monday, May 5.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner met gala looks: a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/TcaP8V1m3r — era (@khysbeauty) December 7, 2024

Kylie’s eighth Met Gala may feel more important than normal because it turns out that she is going through a lot right now.

“I think Kylie generally struggles with big events, so maybe it’s the anxiety of that or anything around [her boyfriend] Timothée Chalamet. The moon’s placement indicates she may be stepping outside of her comfort zone,” Kayla says. “Maybe she worked with a cool designer or stylist and has an interesting perspective to share. This astrological area also rules things like press and journalism, so if she shows up with Timothée, that may reflect the intensity of news coverage.”

Sabrina Carpenter

sabrina carpenter at the met gala, 2024. pic.twitter.com/KNifzioJcO — ✦ (@brinajpg) May 4, 2025

Could Ms. Carpenter be among the most elegantly dressed people of the evening? Her planet apparently says so. She’s taking up more space these days, and she’s lucky. “There may be a dreamy, ethereal element to her look that dances on the lines of reality,” says Kayla. “Sabrina actually has a lot of romantic, emotional, fertility-related transits now, but sometimes this manifests as creative abundance.”

Selena Gomez

selena gomez at the met gala over the years! pic.twitter.com/4MBBEpfKgK — ٰ (@seleunator) May 3, 2025

Selena Gomez may want to put self-care first and shut out any detractors on Monday. “She has a sensitive transit focused on insecurity and a fear of rejection,” Kayla says. “She’ll inevitably have a lot of attention on her. She might even whiplash the day after, because her transits reflect a short-lived but impactful depressive rut, likely regarding relationships or work matters.”

Tyla

a thread of my favorite looks from this year’s met gala 1. tyla in balmain pic.twitter.com/9F4MY6OWU1 — AARON (@lidolmix) May 7, 2024

Home, fertility, and roots may be major themes in the Gen Z singer’s appearance. The moon, which rules a person’s emotions and inner world, is making her “lunar return,” which means it will return to the sign in which she was born. “Oftentimes this signifies that whatever takes place on this day will set the tone for the month, so she may have a look that people discuss for some time.” We love a conversation-starter.

Kim Kardashian

2024: Kim Kardashian attends the #MetGala wearing custom Maison Margiela. The Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Fun Fact: KK wore a sweater over the dress to complete the look and represent the theme of running out after a magical night in a garden. pic.twitter.com/HSt6XUjg85 — Rog ✨ (@BeautyByRog) May 4, 2025

Kim is under a lot of pressure currently, her stars say so. “Her transits are bringing a lot of emotional pressure, loneliness, and depression to the home and private life. While I would assume a “normal” person wouldn’t show face, she seems to have made a name for herself prioritizing work events.”

“Once the red carpet begins, the moon will have just entered the most public area of her chart. This is favorable for having eyes on you, regardless of whether it’s positive or negative press. She has a pretty heavy, intense transit the day prior that may affect her mood, or the chatter around her. So if she seems “off,” that might be why, unless it’s due to something profound, scandalous, or controversial about her look or arrival.”