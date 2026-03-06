Messi’s White House Gift to Trump? A Custom Pink Watch

Lionel Messi walked into the White House this week with the rest of Inter Miami. The reason was simple enough. The club won the 2025 MLS Cup, and champions in American sports usually make the Washington trip.

After photos and speeches, the gifts started, said the New York Times. First up was a jersey . Pink, like Miami’s kit, with the number 47 on the back — a nod to Donald Trump being the 47th president. After that came a soccer ball. Also pink. People in the room laughed a little when it came out.

Then another box appeared. Inside was a watch. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas explained it to the room. Limited edition, he said. Built around the club’s colors. The back engraved with Trump’s initials.

Trump held it up for a moment while cameras clicked. The watch itself is from the Tudor Black Bay Chrono line, made by the Swiss brand Tudor. The Miami version uses a bright pink dial, the same color the club made famous when Messi arrived.

Only the best was good enough for the president. The exquisite mechanical chronograph has around 70 hours of power reserve. Watches in that range usually sell for roughly $10,000 to $11,000 depending on the model.

Trump didn’t dwell on the specs. He mostly smiled and looked toward the players behind him. Everyone knows he loves luxury watches.

For Messi, the visit marked something new. He had never been to the White House before. Trump pointed that out during the remarks. “It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before,” he said. “Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.”

Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. There was an immediate effect on Major League Soccer. Ticket prices jumped. Stadiums filled quickly whenever Miami came to town.

Two seasons later, Inter Miami won the 2025 MLS Cup on December 6, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 in Fort Lauderdale. Messi finished the season as league MVP for the second year in a row.

Trump mentioned that, too. “Leo, you came in and you won,” he said during the ceremony. “That’s something very hard to do.”

Trump also told Messi his youngest son, Barron, follows soccer closely. The two met briefly earlier in the day.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez attended as part of Miami’s ambassador group. MLS commissioner Don Garber sat nearby. So did Andrew Giuliani, who leads the White House task force tied to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several Inter Miami players stood behind the podium while Trump spoke. Among them were Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Inter Miami is one of the youngest clubs with one of its owners is former England captain David Beckham. After launching in 2020, the rise since then has been quick. Messi helped push the league deeper into the global spotlight just as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Before the ceremony ended, Trump invited the team into the Oval Office for photos. And after taking some pictures, the players left. And the watch stayed behind.