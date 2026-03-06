Trump Weirdly Mimics Son Barron at White House — Messi’s Reaction Is Unmissable

The White House gathering meant to celebrate Inter Miami CF’s 2025 MLS triumph took an unexpected turn Thursday afternoon. Donald Trump took the podium and mimicked his 19-year-old son, Barron Trump. At the start of the event, the president introduced the soccer star, who had been rumored to attend the White House celebration marking the team’s 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) championship.

Before Donald Trump turned the conversation to his son, Barron Trump, and his admiration for Messi, he said, “And it’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.”

During the anecdote, Donald Trump altered his tone to mimic his son Barron Trump and said, “My son said, ‘Dad, you know who’s going to be there today?'”

Explaining the moment to the crowd, Donald Trump recalled his response to Barron. Trump told Barron that he had no idea and had plenty of work to do. The players present at the event laughed. “He said, ‘Messi!'” the president said of his 19-year-old. Trump then added, “I said, ‘Really?’”

Speaking directly to Lionel Messi, Donald Trump noted that his son is a great fan of his. The president said Barron thinks Messi is a great person. He also added, “I think you got to meet a little while [ago]. He’s a big soccer fan, but he’s a tremendous fan of yours and a gentleman named Ronaldo.”

Trump further added, “Cristiano is great. You’re great — some big champions, some great, great athletes — in that sport and people that really love what they’re doing,” he continued. Trump further appreciated the athletes for their win on the field and said it was an honor for the White House to acknowledge their success.

On Thursday, Members of Inter Miami CF met at the White House as part of a celebration of their 2025 MLS championship triumph. The team won the title in December against the Vancouver Whitecaps with a score of 3–1.

The President met with the squad after they arrived in Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. meeting, before they continued preparations for their upcoming match against D.C. United in Baltimore. Leading up to the event, rumors suggested that both Lionel Messi and co-owner David Beckham might appear. Messi appeared at the ceremony, while Beckham did not attend.

For Lionel Messi, the event also marked his first visit to the White House. Although he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden in January of the previous year, he was unable to attend that ceremony due to scheduling conflicts.

In recent months, Donald Trump has expressed growing interest in soccer as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In preparation for the event, Gianni Infantino has made several trips to Washington and presented Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize in December, not long after the president was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.