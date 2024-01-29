Meri Brown Got Nothing From Her Late Mother's Estate, Despite Her Estimated $50,000 Wealth

In 2021, Bonnie Ahlstrom, mother of Sister Wives' Meri Brown, passed away at 76, as confirmed by Meri on her Instagram. Ahlstrom, a familiar face on the reality show, left an indelible mark with her numerous appearances. Meri, grappling with the tragedy, shared the news on Instagram alongside a heartfelt photo. Meanwhile, The US Sun reported that Meri received nothing from her late mother's estate. Ahlstrom's legacy endures through her surviving children: Meri, Adam Barber, Elaine Jenson, Rebekah Dilts, and Deborah Bronson. This sorrowful chapter also echoed within the Sister Wives' narrative.

Image Source: Instagram | @ therealmeribrown

Adding to the family's sorrow, in October of last year, the Sister Wives star revealed the loss of her brother, Adam, succumbing to cancer. Tragically, Ahlstrom had already experienced the passing of another son, Marc William Barber, in March 2015 at the age of 47. Complicating matters further, before Adam's recent demise, Meri discreetly filed a petition in April 2021 seeking the determination of heirs and appointment of a personal representative for her late mother's estate. This legal move transpired as Meri discovered her mother had left no will. In the court documents, the 53-year-old approximated her mom's estate value at $50,000.

Image Source: Instagram | @therealmeribrown

Adding to the complexity, Meri refrained from delving into extensive details. Furthermore, in August 2021, the judiciary officially entrusted the Sister Wives luminary with the role of the personal representative for the estate. The preliminary accounting disclosed total assets amounting to $17,685.72, including Ahlstrom's checking and savings accounts, along with her car's assessed value. However, the financial equation tilted unfavorably as debts and liabilities outstripped the assets. This included a car loan, funeral and burial expenses, and a probate court filing fee. The utilization of assets to settle these financial obligations remains unclear.

In the end, it turns out there wasn't enough money left to cover everything. Moving ahead, Abbey Farnsworth is a lawyer who knows a lot about planning estates and dealing with probate matters. She spoke about Meri's case and said, "I can't speak to her intentions, but by filing to be appointed as personal representative, just seeking that appointment doesn't entitle you to any portion of the decedent's estate. It actually requires you to take responsibility for settling and distributing the estate to the heirs in accordance with the laws for in intestate succession that apply."

Despite not inheriting from her late mother's estate, Meri seems financially secure. In addition to her role in Sister Wives, she is associated with the LuLaRoe company, as highlighted by Screenrant. Meri also owns Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, where she organizes exclusive retreats and tours. Her official move to the inn occurred last year following her separation from her ex-husband Kody Brown. As the first of Kody's four wives, their marriage in April 1990 faced challenges, with Meri feeling neglected as Kody married two more women consecutively, highlighting the complexities within their polygamous family dynamic.