Melania’s Protectiveness Over Barron Stands in Stark Contrast to Donald Trump’s Loose Phone Habits

Melania Trump closely monitors Barron’s communication. The First Lady reportedly has set a few rules for Barron when it comes to giving his cell number out, which he must follow as a safety precaution. Surprisingly, the same rules are not followed by Donald Trump for his safety.

A recent report revealed how Barron has had to get creative when talking to peers. The 19-year-old is currently a student at NYU and is studying at the Stern Business School. According to the report, Barron is restricted from giving his phone number to anyone as part of the safety protocol.

PageSix reports that Barron has been talking to people on Discord. “If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling non-stop,” a source revealed. The protocol seems to make sense when you consider how Melania is protective about her teenage son.

In an interview with Fox News, the FLOTUS revealed that her plan is to stay in New York part-time to be close to her son. The 55-year-old stayed true to her word and now often divides her time living in the White House, Florida, and New York.

It is obvious that the protocols are being put in place to ensure the safety of the President’s son. What might come as a surprise to you is that the President himself does not follow the protocol. Trump reportedly uses his personal cell to accept calls, even from unknown callers.

So at 10:45 on a Saturday morning in late March, we called him on his cellphone. (Don’t ask how we got his number. All we can say is that the White House staff have imperfect control over Trump’s personal communication devices.) […] “Who’s calling?” he asked. https://t.co/FVSo1LiNFm — Cornelius Dieckmann (@CoDieckmann) April 28, 2025

A recent report by The Atlantic reveals how reporters named Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer were able to contact Trump on his personal cell. The reporters started searching for the President’s number after he cancelled a scheduled interview with them.

After a few attempts, the reporters found the Republican’s number and decided to call. The President himself answered the call and spoke to the journalists. The article that was published following the call noted how the White House had “ imperfect control” over Trump’s personal communication devices.

The journalists pointed out how Trump did not even confirm the identity of the reporters before launching into a conversation about his “week of successes.” The President reportedly “was eager to talk about his accomplishments.”

The US President picked a call from an unknown number??? For all his silly bluster, Trump lacks a kind of necessary pride. https://t.co/teuqLXUJdA — Marcus (@Raskolnikov_24) April 29, 2025

Trump’s decision to pick up a call from an unknown caller raised alarm amongst social media users. “Incredible boomer moment,” Matthew Yglesias, who is a political columnist, quipped on X.

Matt McDermott, a Democratic Strategist, also criticized the President for answering “random calls.” His post on X read, “Wild that media hysteria over information security risks dominated an election yet Trump uses an unsecured cell phone and answers random calls, and nobody cares.”