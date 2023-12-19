Melania Trump's once longtime friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has had a very public feud with her, attacked former President Donald Trump for his raucous remarks directed at immigrants throughout each campaign tour. "Donald Trump said immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country,'" recalled Wolkoff, before she proceeded to attack Donald's children over their immigrant mothers, reported Raw Story. "Melania Trump and Ivana Trump, 2 out of 3 of Donald’s wives, were immigrants who became naturalized citizens. A child’s blood composition reflects a combination of genetic material from both the mother and father. So what is he saying?"

Wolkoff was referring to Donald's harsh remarks about immigrants he made on a campaign stop in New Hampshire: “They’re poisoning the blood of our country." These comments become more important than ever before, given that a border deal is currently in the works in the Senate. Donald added, “They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world, they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia," as per NBC News.

Wolkoff, although harsh, made a valid point about the immigration status of Donald's own family. Chain immigration, or naturalized birthright to citizenship, is something almost all of his children—and Ivana's and Melania's families—benefit from. Melania, Donald's current wife and the mother to his child Barron, is originally from Slovenia. She not only immigrated but also had her family migrate here and obtain green cards.

The former President attacked chain immigration and everyone who exploited it, while his in-laws, Melania's parents, were utilizing it to obtain citizenship rights. "CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!" he posted on social media. "Since initial reports emerged in February that the Knavses had obtained permanent residency in the United States, there has been a lack of clarity about when or how the couple received green cards," the Times reported in 2018.

Ivana, Donald's first wife and mother to his children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, is from then-Communist Czechoslovakia. Ivana's Immigration and Naturalization Service dossier was “fraught with inconsistencies regarding dates of residence, schooling, and employment,” according to an FBI document dated October 5, 1989, The Independent reported.

Donald's heirs are from first-generation immigrant parents—all but one of them. Since his mother immigrated to the United States from Scotland, Trump is the son of a first-generation immigrant. So far, there's no answer from Trump on whether he believes Melania and Ivana Trump are 'poisoning the blood' of his ancestry. Nobody has also inquired as to whether he believes his father's lineage was 'poisoned.'

