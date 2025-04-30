Melania Who? Donald Trump’s Flirty Words for His Special Assistant Steal Show at Michigan Rally

As Donald Trump completed his first 100 days as the American President, he conducted a rally in Michigan, where he not only went off with a bizarre rant about opening bathrooms and maintaining his hair, but also called photographer Margo Martin “beautiful” as he called her on the stage.

Trump said, “I’m not allowed to say this, it’s the end of my political career, but I’m gonna say it anyway, she’s the most beautiful photographer in the world, I don’t know if she’s the best but she’s the most beautiful.”

The 28-year-old Margo Martin seemed to be quite a fan of Donald Trump as she said, “Trump 2028 anyone?” before she was kissed on the cheek by the American President.

While all of this was going on, it was not clear whether Trump’s wife Melania Trump was present in the rally or not. She has, however, not been present in all of Trump’s recent high profile events and was also not spotted in the Michigan rally.

Margo Martin’s hint at Trump as the American President for another term, though it will be against the Constitution, comes as a reminder of how Trump and his allies also share the same ambition.

The President himself had previously admitted to his desire of becoming the American President again for another term and also mentioned that they might find something around the existing rule that would allow him to defy the Constitution.

In his Michigan rally, Trump, quite unsurprisingly put up a show of what he considers as his achievements during his first 100 days as the President while the tariff war continues with China and his huge number of executive orders still face legal challenges.

He went by his usual claims of handling America’s immigration policies a lot better than Joe Biden and managing the border excellently while also falsely claiming once again that he lost the 2020 election because it was rigged.

Due to their similar pattern, his rally at Michigan upon the completion of 100 days at the office appeared to be similar to those of his 90-minute election campaigns. In the rally, he boasted about what he has done for America, dissed former President Joe Biden, and encouraged his supporters who had attended the rally – things he did while doing his presidential campaigns.

During the Michigan rally, Trump also showed a two minute long footage that documented immigrants being rounded up by officials and the infamous El Salvadoran Terrorist Confinement Center where Trump’s administration has deported around 200 Venezuelan migrants, despite a federal judge’s orders against it.

Trump also praised CNN commentator Scott Jennings, who is also a Republican consultant, as the President said, that Jennings has defended him “all the time on CNN.” He was then invited on stage by Trump and spoke briefly.

As Trump held this rally in honor of completing 100 days at the Oval Office, it now remains to be seen how many of his unfulfilled promises he actually goes on to fulfill in the long run.