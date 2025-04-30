Donald Trump Goes On A Bizarre Rant About Toilets And Water Usage During His Michigan Rally

As Donald Trump completed his first 100 days in office as the American President for the second time, he has been full of praise for himself regarding how he has been dealing with immigration issues, tariff rates, and other various social issues in America.

In a recent rally that he held on Tuesday in Michigan, Trump went on a bizarre rant about how his administration has opened up toilets while also talking about water resources. Trump said, “We’ve opened up the shower heads, the faucets, the toilets, the washing machines that don’t give you water — all of that stuff has been opened up.”

He started this rant majorly as a criticism regarding the various environmental rules that have been implemented to check on water usage, which helps to regulate better water circulation in places with a water shortage.

Trump said, “Your sink! You ever try buying a new sink and no water comes out? Your shower heads, your toilets — the whole thing. It’s a disaster.” He further added, “We now have it so you can have as much water as you want because it’s not an environmental problem,” he continued. “You have areas that can’t get rid of their water, and yet they put restrictions on ’em. You used to take them off, but now you can’t because they’re welded in, but now, you don’t have to worry about that because we’ve opened up your faucets.”

Trump: “Your shower heads, your toilets, the whole thing — it’s a disaster. We now have it so you can have as much water as you want, because it’s not an environmental problem.” pic.twitter.com/3ObKBKVDpK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025



From here, he went to make strange claims about his hair, which he referred to as luxuriant. It is already known that Trump is obsessed with his hair and over the years he has changed his hairstyle multiple times. There have been recent social media speculations about Trump’s hair thinning and the bald spots appearing and his words seemed to be coming out keeping in mind those social media jabs.

Trump mentioned that he needed extra water to wash his hair, as he mentioned, “Especially me, I don’t like taking a shower where the water goes drip, drip onto my luxuriant hair. I need a lot of water. I need everything I can get. I don’t need to be in the shower trying to get water to come out of the damn thing.”

Trump then went on to talk about his plans to back gas-powered ovens as he made his dislike for electric ovens and stoves clear. He said, “And, we’re giving you gas ovens, gas stoves if you’d like. No more electric — you can have electric if you want. I have a lot of friends — they like gas better. You’re supposed to sell your gas stove — but who do you sell it to? Maybe another country because we’re the only country that would be so stupid.”

While a lot of his words did not make complete sense, that did not stop Trump from saying them and standing by what he said. It now remains to be seen how Trump moves along his presidency now that the first 100 days are over and he still seems to be quite away from fulfilling all the promises he had made.