Is Donald Trump Going Bald?—Trolls Notice His ‘Bald Head’ at Congress Speech

After spending over six weeks in the White House, Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The president spoke for 1 hour and 40 minutes, thus breaking the record for the longest annual presidential address to Congress in modern history.

In his speech, he bragged about his historic win at the 2024 presidential elections, attacked Democrats at every chance he got, and justified the dramatic steps he has taken since returning to office.

While Trump’s speech has given enough material for people to discuss, people seem fixated on his looks. Several social media users are talking about Trump’s thinning hair as multiple clips from his speech have gone viral.

An X user wrote, “TRUMP, your bald head is showing!” while another added, “But like am I crazy or is Trump going bald?”

“Does @realDonaldTrump realize that when he leans forward you can literally see through the top of his hair now to his bald head?”, reads another tweet.

Congressman Brad Sherman also claimed that Trump has undergone scalp reduction to avoid looking bald. In his latest tweet, the member of the Democratic Party wrote, “Trump says everyone is perfect as God made you. Of course he’s had cosmetic surgery, including scalp reduction to avoid looking bald. Donald you should know: Bald is beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time people have mocked Trump for his hairline. In February, when the president marked his presence at the Super Bowl, people noticed his thinning scalp and were quick to label it “BSOTUS” (Bald Spot of the United States). Someone wrote, “The back of his head looks like deli-sliced turkey on a barbershop floor.”

The reason people often take dig at Trump’s hairline is because of his obsession with it. He once expressed how the low showerhead flow affected his ‘perfect’ hair.

Besides Trump’s hair, people have also noticed other details about his physical appearance. This includes a mysterious bruise on his hand. It is popularly believed that the bruises appeared due to all the handshakes with other political personalities. However, several social media users have also highlighted concerns about the president’s well-being.

Speculation about his declining health was further fueled when he was seen ‘limping’ at an event at the Mar-a-lago. Trump was walking up to the stage to join his daughter-in-law- Lara Trump when the camera captured him dragging one of his legs behind the other.

An X user wrote, “Trump is old, pale, weak & limping on his right leg,” while another added, “There is a definite stagger/limp in Trump’s gait. Is his health failing?”