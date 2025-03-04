Donald Trump’s Hand Bruises Resurface—What’s Really Behind the Mysterious Marks This Time?

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed two dark marks on his right hand palm on Monday afternoon. Trump was witnessed gesturing his hands while announcing a $100 billion investment in the US from the largest chip manufacturer in the world in White House. Viewers witnessed one of the marks just above the heart line of his palm and the other one right below the head line.

The marks were visible at various points of Donald Trump’s remarks in the Roosevelt Room. His mark was clearly seen where he said that ‘reciprocal tariffs start on April 2nd, and I wanted to make it April 1st but I didn’t want to go to April Fools’.

The outside of the 78-year-old president’s hand still had a bruise that was visible last week as he was meeting with several world leaders. The bruise on his hand sparked an array of speculations of social media around Donald Trump’s health.

However, it was not known immediately as to what was the exact cause of the two new marks inside his hands. The White House shared last week that Donald Trump received the bruise on the back of his palm from shaking hands with so many people. The yellowish, large mark was seen during Donald Trump’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office last Monday.

‘President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,’ Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary confirmed.

She added: “President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.” This is not the first time that Donald Trump has got marks on his hand, which has ultimately led to theories on his health and even death.

In December, Donald Trump remarked that the bruises on the outside of his hand were ‘from shaking hands with thousands of people’, Time reported. Donald Trump even shared a picture of his right hand with redness and bruises in August and November 2024.

On Monday, the president continued to criticize Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president whom he had a heated argument with in the Oval Office on Friday. He was even asked to leave, which resulted in no mineral deal signed toward peace.

When Trump was asked by a reporter about what Zenlenskyy needs to do in order to restart negotiations toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump replied, ‘Well I just think he should be more appreciative.’

‘Because this country has stuck with him through thick and thin, we’ve given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than us because as you know it’s right there, that’s the border,’ Trump said.

‘President Zelenskyy supposedly made a statement today in AP – I’m not a big fan of AP so maybe it was an incorrect statement – but he said he thinks the war is going to go on for a very long time, and he better not be right about that.’