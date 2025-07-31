Melania Trump’s Letters to King Charles Reveal an Unexpected Bond Across the Atlantic!

This isn’t the typical transatlantic connection you’d find on Buckingham Palace’s guest list, but come September, King Charles III is set to welcome two very recognizable guests to Windsor Castle: U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. While the state visit will undoubtedly feature all the usual grandeur, what everyone is interested in is a more personal aspect: the long-standing friendship between Charles and Melania Trump!

This bond wasn’t formed over fancy drinks or official speeches, but through letters. Yes, actual letters!

In a world dominated by emails and encrypted messaging apps, King Charles and the First Lady of the United States have been indulging in good old-fashioned pen pal correspondence for nearly twenty years.

Their connection started with a chance encounter back in 2005, was rekindled during the Trumps’ state visit to the UK in 2019, and has quietly strengthened ever since. Now, with this royal reunion scheduled for September 12–19, 2025, the world has suddenly been taken aback by this quiet yet lasting friendship.

King Charles has always enjoyed writing letters by hand. He’s well-known for sending thoughtful (and sometimes quite opinionated) notes to all sorts of people, from political leaders and celebrities to his friends.

As it happens, Melania Trump is one of those people he writes to!

Sky News Australia‘s Reilly Sullivan reports that Charles and Melania “reconnected during the first Trump presidency with that state visit, and they’ve stayed in touch.” Sullivan also noted that their relationship is “quite a surprising friendship,” but it’s built on a shared love for architecture, gardens, and the arts, which they often discuss in their letters.

Melania Trump even mentioned this exchange in her memoir, and has described it as an “ongoing correspondence” of “thoughts and ideas.” As for Charles? Those in the know at court say the King finds writing letters not just comforting but personal. He often writes them himself and adds special touches that are unique to each person he’s writing to.

ALSO READ: Why Are King Charles’ Gardeners Quitting Their Jobs? The Shocking Truth Revealed

This isn’t the first time King Charles has shown his love for letter writing. His fondness for this kind of communication is well-known. He’s written letters to all sorts of people, from former Prime Ministers down to farmers discussing organic carrots. But Melania Trump? That’s a surprise, even for those who follow the royal family closely.

2019 Melania Trump and then-Prince Charles. VICTORIA JONES pic.twitter.com/Hq2d8l1poh — Remington VanSaint (@CulturaMuse) January 26, 2025

Buckingham Palace has now officially confirmed the September visit, which has led to plenty of guessing about what this reunion will actually look like. This event marks the first time King Charles and Melania Trump have met in person since 2019, when they had dinner together at Winfield House and Clarence House.

Back then, photos of the then-Prince smiling alongside the Trumps seemed to hint at a certain level of comfort, suggesting a private friendship that might be the foundation of their current relationship.

This upcoming visit is significant for a couple of key reasons. First, it’s one of the first major international hosting duties for King Charles and Queen Camilla since they were crowned. Second, it puts the King right in the middle of an election season power play, given that Donald Trump is trying to reshape his global image.

However, the palace is presenting the visit as having more reasons than just political matters.

Following the devastating flooding in Texas, His Majesty King Charles has written to President Trump to express his profound sadness at the tragic loss of life. He offered his deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to courage and selflessness… pic.twitter.com/jdP01kANGK — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 7, 2025

This involves the personal bond between Charles and Melania, which might lead to a private meeting, a stroll through the gardens (which wouldn’t be surprising), or perhaps even an exchange of handwritten notes, because…of course.

Donald Trump has, on his own, shown some fondness for the king. Earlier this year, he mentioned being a friend of King Charles and expressed his respect for the royal family. Given the political split happening back in his own country, this visit could be a chance for him to show that admiration on a world stage publicly.

NEXT UP: 4 Times Melania Trump’s Style Was So Good, Even Her Haters Had to Look Twice