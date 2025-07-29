Why Are King Charles’ Gardeners Quitting Their Jobs? The Shocking Truth Behind Their Departure Revealed

King Charles is erratic about his garden, and according to a recent report, cannabis is to blame. The royal started using it to ease the pain his cancer treatment caused. The king has now allegedly become extremely irritable and moody due to the continued use of cannabis. The King’s behaviour has even led to several of his gardeners quitting.

King Charles has always harboured a special fondness for his garden in Gloucestershire. “I actually planned everything myself, I did the whole thing, I chose all the plants,” he had once revealed while talking about the garden.

The garden that used to be a calming space is not the same anymore, according to former employees. About 11 out of 12 gardeners hired to look after the garden have quit their jobs in the past three years.

One of the former employees even revealed how there was “an atmosphere of fear and micromanagement” at the workplace, which made them quit the job. A report by RadarOnline claims that King Charles’ cannabis use could be the reason behind the staffers’ statements.

The King, who initially started using the drug to ease his cancer symptoms, is allegedly growing heavily dependent on it. An insider told the outlet that Charles is often observed to be in an erratic mood or seen acting paranoid when he’s not under the influence of the drug.

King Charles 'Has Cannabis Crop at Stately Home To Fight Cancer Pain'

A source close to the royal revealed how one day the king is “perfectly lovely” and the next he is flying off the handle. “When he’s off the cannabis, he gets tense and impatient, especially if the garden isn’t exactly how he left it. It’s like walking on eggshells,” the insider added.

The source that spoke to the outlet has been working for the royal family for more than a decade and is expressing concern over the king’s dependency on the drug. The staffer noted how people have started questioning if the monarch is just using the drug for medical relief or “something else.”

The world was left shocked when Buckingham Palace made an announcement about the King’s cancer diagnosis in February. The announcement also detailed how the royal had been resorting to alternative therapies, including cannabis oil.

Acting Like A King Is No Way To Lead: King Charles pays his estate gardeners around $11/hour.

Every day, he walks the gardens & writes down — in a red Sharpie — all the things he finds wrong & expects the gardeners to have them all fixed & resolved the very next day. Needless… pic.twitter.com/wqvW2PdVMe — Mark C. Crowley (@MarkCCrowley) July 23, 2025

“He becomes hyper-focused on tiny details and leaves these red-ink notes that feel more like reprimands than feedback,” a staffer who worked in the garden revealed in 2023. They went on to share how sometimes the king even “obsessed” over a “single delphinium” being an inch lower than he preferred.

Another former employee noted how the long hours they were made to work weren’t the only reason they quit. “It’s the feeling that his moods are being dictated by whether or not he’s had access to cannabis,” the insider claimed. They went on to add how King’s behaviour had started to “worry people.”