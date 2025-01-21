Melania Trump Wore a ‘Wizard-Like Hat’ for Donald Trump’s Inauguration & We Know Why

The world witnessed President Donald J. Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. He had previously served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. Trump’s historic victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the November 2024 elections marked one of the most significant political comebacks in contemporary US history.

While several big-shot names, paparazzi, and public officials of the White House were in attendance, fashion experts had their eyes on Melania Trump’s outfit. Dressed in a sharply cut black outfit with spiked heels, what stole the spotlight was Melania’s hat. Melania Trump chose New York designer Adam Lippes and a coordinating hat by Eric Javits, who said that “dressing the first lady has been one of the greatest honors of his career.”

The hat made its mark throughout the inauguration ceremony. As Trump went to kiss his wife after entering the Capitol Rotunda, the hat left only room for an air kiss. Furthermore, the hat looked quite out of place for the event, sparking curiosity both online and offline about the decision behind her outfit.

One of the early reactions by netizens pointed out that the hat appears to serve as Donald Trump’s shield. While several disagreed with her wizard-looking hat, the creator Eric Javits defended the choice, stating it was entirely appropriate etiquette. “Traditionally, you know, a hat should be worn all day,” Javits told Reuters. “You don’t take it off until you’re changing for another occasion.”

Meanwhile, as per BBC, celebrity stylist and fashion expert Lauren Rothman had a different opinion. He commented, “A boater is traditionally a summer hat. It’s traditionally worn by, you know, in Venice, right? Not in a freezing cold DC.” Additionally, many others compared her to the fictional super thief Carmen Sandiego, questioning whether the hat symbolized her desire to maintain distance from Trump and why she kept it on all day. Nevertheless, Melania looked elegant and her supporters called her “Dark MAGA on social media”.

The First Lady has previously been known for her extravagant and quirky outfit choices, which have been both a hit and a miss. Her fashion statements are frequently scrutinized by experts and supporters alike, making her style a constant topic of conversation. Even Donald Trump joked about her hat after the inaugural ceremony. “With the hat that she’s wearing, she almost blew away,” Donald Trump said. “She was being elevated off the ground,” he added.

