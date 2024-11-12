Melania Trump Was 'Appalled' by Disturbing Autism Video of Barron: "Attacking My Son Because..."

Melania Trump’s protective instinct as a mother was put to the ultimate test in 2016 when her then-10-year-old son, Barron Trump, became the subject of a viral autism rumor. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who has a longstanding feud with the Trump family, shared a video suggesting that Barron displayed signs of autism. The clip, recorded at the Republican National Convention, showed Barron clapping in an unusual way during one of his father’s speeches. O’Donnell tweeted, "Barron Trump autistic? - if so, what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic."

The video, which was carefully edited to highlight behaviors associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), went viral. The caption pointed out specific moments of Barron’s behavior, including 'erratic hand movements' and 'strange shifts' in his seat, suggesting he was experiencing symptoms of autism. Despite O’Donnell’s later apology, she received backlash from many who viewed her comments as crossing a line, as reported by Tyla.

For Melania, who is fiercely protective of Barron’s privacy, the post was more than an offhand comment. In her memoir, the former first lady opened up about her anger and heartbreak over the incident. She revealed, "I knew the tweet and video would go viral and I knew how much it would hurt him. I was appalled by such cruelty. It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn’t like my husband…”

Beyond the personal impact on Barron, Melania said he faced real-world bullying as a result of the rumor. As per The Independent, she added, “Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused… There is nothing shameful about autism (though O’Donnell’s tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic.” Many clinical psychologists specializing in autism have previously explained that making assumptions about a person’s behavior can harm both the individual and the autism community and that any diagnosis should be handled only by medical professionals.

Melania Trump and Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech on August 27, 2020, in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As per Fox News, Dr. Nechama Sorscher, another clinical psychologist, pointed out, "Being a kid is already difficult enough, but for Barron, he is in the national spotlight and subjected to constant scrutiny. A rumor like having autism could certainly have created a very difficult environment for him. Whether or not you actually have autism, this type of bullying behavior could lead to negative mood and… a decline in school performance and so much more." Rumors around conditions like autism, regardless of accuracy, can create emotional strain and lead to bullying. More than 60% of children with autism experience bullying, according to Dr. Sorscher, and the added pressure of being in the public eye compounds the difficulties of navigating adolescence.