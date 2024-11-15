Melania Trump Wanted to Send Mirrors to African Kids For The Weirdest Reason: “They Need to Know...”

Melania Trump’s solo Africa trip in 2018 was filled with memorable moments, but one particular story from Malawi has resurfaced, igniting both curiosity and critique. During the trip, the former First Lady encountered students at Chipala Primary School, and her reaction to their request for photographs led her to an unexpected conclusion—she wanted to send them mirrors. According to Stephanie Grisham, her former top aide, Melania’s motive was rooted in her desire for the children to “see that they are very strong or very beautiful.” The idea emerged after Trump noticed the children’s eagerness to see themselves in photos.

Deeply moved, she reportedly instructed her team to look into sending full-length mirrors to the school. As per Business Insider, Grisham noted, "As soon as we returned to the United States, she wanted us to send full-length mirrors to the school. We need to send the school mirrors. Children need to know what they look like and see that they are very strong or very beautiful." However, the plan never came to fruition, as then-chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds advised against it, citing potential PR risks and logistical complications. Grisham noted, "Only my opinion of course, but I never really believed that to be true, though, because on more than one occasion Lindsay shared with me that she thought it would be a PR nightmare, a model sending African children mirrors."

Grisham noted that Trump was adamant but ultimately dropped the idea. However, Trump’s office denied such claims and exclaimed, "The author is desperately trying to rehabilitate her tarnished reputation by manipulating and distorting the truth about Mrs. Trump." However, Grisham clapped back and during an interview back then, she said, "I notice she's not denying anything fully in the book just yet, I think she knows that I have a lot of receipts to show I'm being fully honest."

This mirror episode is just one part of Trump’s Africa tour, which showcased her humanitarian interests alongside more lighthearted interactions. In Kenya, she visited The Nest, a children’s home, where her usual reserve gave way to warm exchanges. Trump walked hand-in-hand with two children, joined them in singing and dancing, and even swayed to the beat of African music as she was welcomed.

As per NBC News, Trump’s Be Best initiative was at the forefront as she held and interacted with the children, including a baby wrapped in a Be Best blanket, symbolizing her advocacy for children’s welfare. At Nairobi National Park, Trump’s hands-on involvement in animal conservation took center stage. She was amused by feeding baby elephants, snapping photos on her phone, and interacting closely with the animals. Dressed in classic safari attire, she joined a tour in an open-air vehicle, peering through binoculars to spot zebras, giraffes, and rhinos. A particularly endearing moment occurred when one elephant made a sudden move, causing Trump to momentarily lose her footing but laugh it off.