Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Post About His ‘Incredible’ Birthday Trip to Africa With Kids

On Tuesday, August 8, morning, esteemed quarterback Tom Brady, destined for the Hall of Fame, shared a heartfelt message expressing his appreciation after celebrating his 46th birthday. Through his Instagram account, he shared a collection of photographs showcasing the enjoyable birthday getaway he had with his two children from his previous marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

The snapshots captured their vacation in Africa, portraying a truly remarkable experience they had. Gisele herself acknowledged the post, by leaving a prayer hand emoji in the comments, adding to the numerous gestures of encouragement that the former couple has exchanged on social media ever since their divorce in October, as per OK Magazine.

The former NFL player, who brought along his 10-year-old daughter Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as his 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, took to Instagram to convey the profound impact that the vacation had on his life, “What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent … Africa. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories." He added, "This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has." He continued, "I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life-changing events with … my children, my family, my loved ones and friends, and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

Brady presented a slideshow featuring several pictures of the trio's escapades, such as admiring the breathtaking savannah and encountering fascinating wildlife. “To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning,” he penned.

Brady proceeded to share two quotes that held significant meaning for him, ones he aimed to embrace as he embarked on his "next chapter," as these thoughts had been on his mind for a considerable period. “The life you lead, is the lesson you teach,” one of which states something while the other reads, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?”

Concluding his extensive post, the ex-quarterback expressed gratitude towards his fans for the continuous "love and support" they have extended throughout the years, while also sharing his guiding philosophy for the approaching year by writing, "I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

As per US Weekly, in October 2022, Brady and his former spouse publicly declared their decision to conclude their marriage. Merely a few months following this announcement, the iconic quarterback disclosed his permanent retirement from football. Subsequently, he has dedicated a substantial amount of time to being with his children. By late July, speculations started circulating about his casual romantic involvement with model Irina Shayk.

