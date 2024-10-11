Melania Trump Says Her Son Barron Wasn't Allowed to Open Bank Account — Due to 'Cancel Culture'

Former First Lady Melania Trump has successfully published an insightful memoir titled - Melania. The book goes in-depth on her personal history, her journey to the White House, and her experiences following her husband Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The former FLOTUS revealed in the book that in the weeks following the Capitol violence on January 6, she and her son Barron experienced disruption of 'financial services' due to the "venom of cancel culture." “I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one,” she wrote. “This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination, raising serious concerns about civil rights violations.”

“It is troubling to see financial services withheld based on political affiliation," she added. According to The Independent, Melania went on to share about how her son was tormented in 2010 due to claims that he had autism. “Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused,” she wrote. Veteran comedian and former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell apologized to the former FLOTUS after publically floating a theory that Barron was autistic.

Remember when Rosie O'Donnell said that Barron may be autistic based upon some of his body language and mannerisms? — Mikaela Skye (@MikaelaSkyeSays) July 30, 2023

As per The Wrap, O'Donnell received harsh criticism after retweeting a video that implied Barron might be autistic. “Barron Trump Autistic?” the comedian wrote. “If so — what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the Autism epidemic.” She later posed an apology, “I apologize to @MELANIATRUMP – I was insensitive in my RT – I am sorry for the pain I caused – it was not my intent – I am truly sorry,” before taking down the video and making her X account private.

Rosie O’Donnell is a disgusting person for going after Barron Trump! 😡 He was only 10 at the time. Suggesting that he is autistic and sharing a video that went viral claiming he had ASD. It’s actually cruel as he was picked on and made fun of because of it. Hey Rosie! Pick on… pic.twitter.com/5WktJt60hl — Golf Girl 🏑⛳️❤️ (@GolfGirl_Love) October 8, 2024

James Hunter, the person who first uploaded the video to YouTube, removed it out of fear of legal action and apologized, labeling it as "false, defamatory, and malicious." “In the video, I suggested Barron Trump might suffer from autism. That is in fact 100 percent false,” Hunter said. “It was incredibly irresponsible of me to diagnose Barron Trump using a selection of misleading videos," he later said in a statement to TMZ. “I falsely correlated him trying to stay awake and occasionally doing quirky things, with him suffering from autism.”

As per Hola Magazine, Melania gave an update about her son's college sessions while appearing on Fox News Channel's The Five. "He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors," she revealed with pride. "He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again." After graduating from Oxbridge Academy High School in May, Barron started his studies at New York University last month. She added, "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that."

"I'm very proud of what he grew up to," she said while praising her only son. "His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable." She also "expressed her hope that "he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child." In an interview with the DailyMail, Trump revealed that his son chose NYU's Stern School of Business because "it's a very high-quality place." "He liked it. He liked the school," the Republican leader said of his youngest child.