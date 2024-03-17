What You Need to Know About the Financial Setback Alina Habba’s Husband Has Faced

Alina Habba had been making news with her appearance in the infamous Trump trials. Advocating for former President Donald Trump in cases dealing with fraud and deceit kept the lawyer under the spotlight for quite a while. However, not many are aware that the attorney's husband is entangled in a financial mess. Habba has been a Trump loyal since 2021, which also marked a year of her marriage to Gregg Reuben. According to In Touch Weekly, Reuben owes over $1.5 million to liens and warrants. Liens are categorized as debt that permits creditors to seek what they owe even by retrieving the debtor's private assets.

As per the report, Sandelands Eyet LLP, a law firm, owes $2,193 in liens to the Department of Labor in Maine. However, according to Nicki Swift, 'the issue was slightly misconstrued' since Habba has not worked there since 2020, going off of her LinkedIn profile. Meanwhile, Reuben owes hefty amounts to varied departments. He supposedly owes more than $1.5 million to the Department of Labor, with over $800,000 tax warrants in New York. This is not all, since his liens in New York surpass $770,000, which has the potential to disrupt the operations of their business. However, the pair remains unperturbed and refuses to speak about it. Rumors have it that they have plans to tackle the strain.

According to the New York State legal documents, the CFO responsible for managing the finances and filing returns did not check on whether timely payments were made. Eventually, Reuben fired the CFO and hired an accounting firm to carry on with the duties. It is reported that the money allocated for taxes was gone and did not reach the tax department. The delay in payment led Reuben to stand in court in defense of his company. However, the jury was not satisfied by the justifications made by the business owner and reprimanded him for ignoring to routinely check what went on behind his back and landed him the controversial case.

Reuben's appeal went in vain as the bench deemed his reasoning irresponsible. The court documents also reveal, per The List, that Reuben owned 99% of Alliance Parking, while the other 1% was owned by Gregg Reuben Inc. Hence, the court concluded that it was 100% operational under him. The relief provisions in the 2018 New York Budget Bill require one to own under 50% of the company, and so he did not qualify for them. As of now, Reuben stands stranded with 19 warrants against him and is required to settle more than $2 million. The case of little negligence came with a hefty price for the multimillionaire businessman that stands solid as a reminder to everybody to pay their taxes on time.