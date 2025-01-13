Melania Trump Reveals the One Food She Refuses to Eat During Her Foreign Trips

Melania Trump is very specific about her dietary preferences and is making it known. The upcoming FLOTUS revealed that there is one food she would never eat. The 54-year-old discussed the matter in her book titled ‘Melania’.

Melania was recently spotted at Jimmy Carter’s funeral with her husband, Donald Trump. The First Lady’s attire caused a lot of buzz amongst the netizens. The black and white Valentino dress that Melania wore was trolled by critics. People drew parallels between her outfit and a nun’s.

In her book Melania, the then-first lady mentioned how she is against eating raw fish. The memoir also mentions a situation from 4 years ago where she made sure her dietary preferences were considered.

Melania accompanied Donald to Japan in May 2019 during his first term as President of the US. During their trip, the two were expected to dine at the Imperial Palace for a formal meal. The upcoming First Lady revealed how she had to make it known that she would not be consuming raw fish which is a staple in Japanese cuisine. “I made it known that I do not eat raw fish,” she writes in the book. She also noted that other than this, she took every opportunity to try out “local cuisine whenever possible.”

She also recalls the meal prepared at the Imperial Palace to be a blend of “flavors and textures.” Melania revealed that the Japanese made sure to showcase the best Japanese dishes that night while “accommodating” her preferences.

Later during the trip, Mr and Mrs Trump also met up with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe to enjoy the famous Wagyu beef steak.

Thank you Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for hosting us in the Imperial Palace. We enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/Nt3E5sxYox — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) May 29, 2019

Fans will certainly get to glimpse into more of such instances from Melania’s life in her upcoming documentary. The future First Lasy partnering up with Amazon Prime to release the documentary. She will also be serving as the executive producer on the project. The 54-year-old reportedly received $40 million for the streaming license of the documentary.

Brett Ratner who was accused of sexual malfeasance by multiple women will serve as the director of the project. The documentary is expected to premiere in the second half of 2025.