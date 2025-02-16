Melania Trump REFUSED To Meet Jill Biden For This Shocking Reason

Melania Trump had reportedly turned down an invitation from former first lady Jill Biden for a meeting at the White House back in 2024. As it raised eyebrows, a news commentator stated that her refusal was simply because of her unwillingness to “play nice with someone who colluded against her husband.”

The present US President’s wife allegedly refused to meet in the country’s capital concerning a lingering resentment over a raid on her Mar-a-Lago residence.

By this, the 54-year-old pointed out the August 2022 raid on her family’s Florida home as a reason for not going face-to-face with Jill Biden. Things even worsened when an investigation was initiated by Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland, and consequently, 300 classified government documents from Donald Trump’s property were seized.

Several reports say Melania had a too-busy schedule at that particular time concerning the release of her memoir, which even featured numerous bombshell admissions.

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Prue MacSween stated— “The world… knows that Biden was the one who’s been probably orchestrating her lame duck husband for quite a while and she would be… colluding with [Nancy] Pelosi I presume… [in] the ‘gotcha’ moments with Trump to try and get him out of contention.”

She further stated – “I don’t blame Melania. She’s a strong woman. Why would she put up with playing nice with this woman who’s been colluding against their family?” MacSween also noted: “I was amused to also see that even Kamala didn’t shake Jill’s hand when they appeared at some sort of a ceremony just the other day.”

Prue MacSween also mentioned the first meet-up between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris at the National Cemetery on Monday, November 11, and stirred the pot on their first joint show post-election. And now, over the Donald Trump camp, speculations state that the US President ‘didn’t want his son Eric to marry Lara Trump‘, with the fam allegedly ribbing her about her looks.

Judi James, a body language expert, hinted at the awkward vibes between Kamala and Jill Biden, who had their other halves tagging along for a wreath-laying ceremony. In addition, Prue has further gossip, stating, “People understand that Jill Biden is the force behind her husband and has probably been orchestrating a lot of the decisions that have been made in Washington.”

Adding to her message, she said – “It was a nice tradition when previous first ladies invited new ones to see the White House. Melania’s very familiar with [the White House]. She doesn’t need to have to do the ‘right thing’ and play nice with this woman.”