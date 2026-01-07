Melania Trump Makes Bold Move to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Her of ‘Harassment’ Over Epstein Exposé

Melania Trump has come up with a solid reason to get the lawsuit filed against her dismissed. According to a new legal filing, the First Lady claimed that the papers were never properly “served” because she was not at home at that time. In an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed by journalist Michael Wolff, Melania claimed that the papers were handed to the doorman at Trump Tower in New York.

In the legal filing, her team argued that it was “not Mrs. Trump’s residence,” therefore, the entire lawsuit should be dismissed. For those unfamiliar, the lawsuit was initially filed by Wolff back in October 2025. The legal action came after the FLOTUS allegedly threatened to sue the journalist for $1 billion if he did not retract the statements he made about her and Jeffrey Epstein in his book.

Melania Trump just removed Michael Wolff’s anti-SLAPP lawsuit from NY state court to federal court, claiming Florida residency (Mar-a-Lago). Wolff calls it a “classic Trump delaying tactic” to avoid answering Epstein questions under oath.https://t.co/FOHAgwZ4ji — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 6, 2026

On Monday, Melania Trump‘s legal team moved to dismiss the lawsuit, citing “insufficient service of process, lack of personal jurisdiction, and failure to state a claim.” A spokesperson for the First Lady told the Associated Press, “First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”

In addition, her lawyers have also called the lawsuit “meritless.” For a long time, there have been rumors about the Trumps’ alleged close friendship with Epstein. In the wake of the whole controversy over the unreleased documents, some photos resurfaced that provided further insights into Melania’s familiarity with the disgraced financier.

However, although conspiracy theorists and critics claim that Donald Trump’s name appears on Epstein’s client list, the declassified documents in the case don’t implicate him. In addition, the POTUS has not been directly accused of any crime, linking him to the Epstein case. He has also not been the subject of any such investigation, and he always denied committing any wrongdoing when he shared close friendship with Epstein.

Author Michael Wolff correctly says Melania Trump had close ties with Jeffrey Epstein. She responded by trying to extort $1B from Wolff.

Instead of caving, Wolff sued her.

Melania has gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid service. #ReleaseTheEpsteinFilespic.twitter.com/oAiQ3HgWix — BigBlueWaveUSA2026® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) December 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Michael Wolff claimed that Melania met Donald Trump aboard a private jet. He suggested that both the POTUS and FLOTUS should speak about their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein under oath. White House communications director Steven Cheung furiously attacked Wolff following his allegations.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s— and has been proven to be a fraud,” Cheung told Newsweek in November. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”