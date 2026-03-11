Melania Trump Faces Backlash for Self-Promotion During Iran War

Melania Trump recently promoted her documentary on X amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. Her social media activity is now drawing scrutiny.

​Well, the project had already fetched an extremely disappointing response after theatrical release. And now with her newest post, Melania took pride in the fact that it was ranking as the number one movie on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. The timing of the post led to widespread discussion and criticism on social media.

​Besides the fact that her post has no connection to the ongoing war in Iran, several social media users stated that the documentary was worth not even a single watch. One of them wrote, “Gross. She doesn’t deserve a documentary. I will never watch it.” Meanwhile, another tagged the film as a vanity project with no substantial material.

There were also many comments flagging Melania’s role as First Lady. People questioned why she chose such a difficult time to share personal wins. A user further commented, “Can you believe this is what the so-called First Lady’s biggest issue is in a time of war?”

Interestingly, while the announcement claimed the theatrical run for the documentary mounted record-breaking success, critics, however, had a very different opinion. They claimed that there was a distinct drop in the box office ratings, which was owed to financial losses for the makers.

Melania Trump’s social media post is being widely debated at the moment, since a massive section of the public remains affected in some ways by the war. Other critical comments like “We’re in a war and you’re shamelessly self promoting”, “Read the got damn room!! No one wants to watch this movie during an active [expletive] war” were penned to remind the priority of the time which the makers and the First Lady digressed from.

This has not been the first time that Melania Trump has gone the extra mile to promote her film and received backlash instead. Previously, she had plugged in an unwanted reference to the documentary during one of White House events, which honored previous victims of hostage-taking.

When the 55-year-old was confronted, she vehemently denied. She said, “This is not promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages, Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, DC, and they called me. They said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. That’s why we are here. It has nothing to do with promotion.”

Since its release, the documentary ‘Melania’ has faced criticism over its reported viewership and production claims. Experts criticized the high production costs of the film, since a brand like Amazon invested $40 million alone to acquire its rights.

The film gave a behind-the-scenes look at the White House from Melania Trump’s point of view. It covered the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second swearing-in. The film was directed by Brett Ratner, a controversial filmmaker previously accused of misconduct. This has naturally added to its troubled reputation.