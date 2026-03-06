‘Melania’ Doc Flops Hard at the Box Office, Rushed to Streaming

The documentary film “Melania,” focused on First Lady Melania Trump, will soon be available for streaming after a disappointing theatrical release that saw ticket sales drop sharply within weeks.

Directed by Brett Ratner and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, the film premiered in U.S. theaters on January 30, 2026. It covers the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and includes behind-the-scenes footage of Melania Trump’s activities during that time.

Initially, the film had a strong opening for a documentary as it made about $7 million in its first weekend in North America, ranking third among all films that week. This marked one of the best openings for a non-concert documentary in over a decade.

However, the film quickly lost momentum and within weeks, ticket sales dropped significantly, and it fell off the domestic box-office charts. In the end, the movie earned roughly $16.6 million worldwide, far below its production and marketing costs.

The production had a high price tag for a documentary. Amazon paid about $40 million to acquire the project and spent tens of millions more on promotion before the theatrical release.

Many industry observers viewed the film’s box-office performance as a financial letdown given those expenses. Critics also gave the film poor reviews, while audience reactions were more varied.

The film’s unique production structure attracted attention. Melania Trump served as a producer and kept editorial control over the project, which she described as a “created experience” rather than a conventional documentary.

Even before the theatrical run ended, Amazon began preparing to move the film to streaming. The company announced that the film will be available on Prime Video in early March, shortening the usual gap between a theatrical release and a digital launch.

Streaming is expected to play a crucial role in whether the project can recover some of its costs. Amazon typically looks at subscription growth, advertising income, and digital rentals, not just ticket sales, to assess a film’s success.

Executives indicated that the theatrical release was just one part of the strategy. The company has heavily invested in films related to political figures and cultural events recently, aiming to attract attention and boost engagement on its Prime Video platform.

Still, the movie’s quick shift to streaming came after a theatrical run that struggled to keep audience interest after opening weekend.

The documentary also sparked controversy before and after its release. Critics raised concerns about its editorial independence due to Melania Trump’s direct involvement in production. Others debated whether the project was more a form of political storytelling than a traditional documentary.

Despite these discussions, the film gained considerable attention at its premiere. Promotional events included a high-profile screening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, attended by political allies and supporters of the Trump administration.

This documentary marks Brett Ratner’s first feature since stepping away from Hollywood following misconduct allegations in 2017. His return to filmmaking with the Melania project faced additional scrutiny from critics and industry experts.

With the theatrical run now effectively over, the film’s future audience will likely come from those who choose to watch it online rather than in theaters.

Prime Video will begin streaming “Melania” on March 9.