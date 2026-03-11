Iran Launches Its Heaviest Missile Barrage Despite Trump’s ‘Death, Fire, and Fury’ Warning

Donald Trump’s latest word of caution to Iran over their retaliatory attacks has hardly made any changes to their preset plans. Tehran had already tried to block the Strait of Hormuz. Now it has launched what may be one of its heaviest missile barrages yet, hitting U.S. forces and several neighboring countries. The new round of strikes is the most intense since the conflict began. Iran is steadily targeting American and Israeli interests across the Middle East.

According to an AFP report, Israel confirmed tracking several missiles fired from Iran. Saudi Arabia also claimed it shot down two drones that were heading toward one of its key oil fields. Meanwhile, air raid sirens were also sounded in and around Bahrain, which houses the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

**Truth:** Iran/Hezbollah fired multiple missile/drone barrages at Israel (hits reported near Tel Aviv, central areas; some pierced defenses). Attacks also hit Gulf states (Bahrain, UAE, Iraq/Kuwait ports/facilities) + Iraqi sites. US/Israel strikes ongoing on Tehran/Karaj, Qeshm… — Nati B. (@sistertash) March 11, 2026

​The newly launched strikes included multiple waves of missiles. It is believed that Tehran made use of advanced ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drone swarms. Iranian state media and regional authorities have outlined this new course of action, which signals a clear message of defiance amid the tensions.

These tensions come right after Donald Trump issued a scathing warning to Iran. Trump had threatened Tehran over its attempt to take control of oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, using sharp and dramatic language. The U.S. President warned of ‘death, fire, and fury’ if Tehran proceeded to disrupt the oil route.

Iran, however, has continued with these strikes in an attempt to pressure the U.S. and Israeli forces. Besides missiles and drones, the country has also been targeting energy infrastructure in the bottleneck region of the Strait.

For the uninitiated, several other countries are already reeling from skyrocketing crude oil prices. As the tensions are nowhere close to ending, the world seems to be at a global chokepoint since the Strait used to allow the passage of nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas.

U.S. Central Command recently confirmed it eliminated 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. They called it a ‘preemptive strike.’ It was based on intel showing that Iran had plans to deploy mines.

The U.S. Navy has refused near-daily requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war on Iran, saying the risk of attacks is too high for now, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter. pic.twitter.com/ETW8x1IQGC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 11, 2026

Amid Iran’s wave of retaliatory attacks, Qatar intercepted several missiles. Qatar’s Ministry of Defense revealed that a fresh batch of missiles had been aimed at the country. They were destroyed before reaching their targets.

As per another Reuters report, several eyewitnesses claimed to hear a large boom in and around Doha. The Qatari authorities later assured that the situation was back to normal and the threat had been neutralized.

Coming back to Iran’s narrative, the country has vowed to respond to the brutal U.S.-Israeli strikes on its civilian areas. A news outlet linked with Tehran’s militia urged regional countries and fellow Muslims to help identify ‘US-Zionist hiding places.’ The outlet said this would help deliver strikes with more precision and fewer civilian casualties.

America and Iran remain far apart on how the war should end. For the rest of the world, the conflict has cast a shadow over an already uncertain time. An Iranian parliament speaker further dismissed the chances of a ceasefire or surrender from Tehran.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, through his explosive post on X, wrote, “We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire. We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson, so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again.”