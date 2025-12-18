Melania Trump Accused of Plagiarism After Netizens Spot Eerie Similarities to a Popular Fictional Character

Melania Trump is already facing backlash for the trailer of her upcoming documentary. Upon the release, people were confused about the making of the whole film, with some even questioning why it looked like an AI parody. And now, the FLOTUS is being accused of plagiarism in the film Melania. Some even said that her looks in the trailer reminded them of a fictional fashion icon.

The highly anticipated trailer begins with Melania looking straight into the camera, saying, “Here we go again,” as she gets ready for Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The opening scene is followed by a montage from Trump’s first term. It shows the boarding of Air Force One, White House meetings, and event dinners hosted by the couple at Mar-a-Lago.

The one-minute trailer ends with Melania congratulating her husband. “Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations!” she says. Donald Trump responds with “Did you watch it?” The FLOTUS replies with, “I did not. Yeah. I will see it on the news.”

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

As soon as the trailer was released on social media, people began delivering brutal feedback. Some claimed it reminded them of the 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada. Many even alleged that Melania tried to channel the film’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. For those unfamiliar, the character was heavily inspired by Anna Wintour, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Social media users quickly accused Mrs. Trump of plagiarizing the character of Priestley, especially in some scenes that had a striking resemblance to The Devil Wears Prada. In one such scene in the trailer, Melania is seen stepping out of her car in high heels, as the camera focuses on her feet. Viewers noted that this scene reminded them of how Priestley was introduced in the 2006 film.

The Daily Beast noted, “The scene Melania seems to borrow from largely symbolizes the power Priestly holds as editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway.” One X (formerly Twitter) user agreed, “Wait, hold up, WAIT this is LITERALLY the devil wears prada.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Melania Trump has been accused of plagiarism. In 2016, when she was speaking at her first Republican National Convention, some viewers noticed that her speech had fragments of former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s statement.

The first lady appears to draw inspiration from the ruthless boss in the 2006 movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’https://t.co/3H50EOVgHT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 17, 2025

“Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values that you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond, and you do what you say you’re going to do,” Michelle said back in 2008.

“And Barack and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and pass them on to the next generation. Because we want our children— and all children in this nation— to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

In 2016, Melania said, “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life, that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise.”

The FLOTUS added, “That you treat people with respect. They taught and showed me values and morals in their daily life. That is a lesson that I continue to pass along to our son, and we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow, because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

People noted that her inclusivity theme closely resembled what Michelle Obama said eight years earlier.