Melania Says Trump Wants Safer Streets — Critics Cite Carroll Case, Epstein Files

Melania Trump has made remarks that have prompted online discussion about her relationship with her husband. The comments come amid past allegations involving President Donald Trump, including claims of abusive conduct toward women and his name appearing in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania Trump spoke highly of her husband in the clip and said,

“He would like to have a country where all of the people can walk down the street and not be harassed or murdered or [assaulted].”

First Lady Melania Trump walks out with an AI-powered robot at the White House

pic.twitter.com/phuJj1Gprv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 25, 2026

The comment has drawn criticism from some observers, who pointed out that Trump was found civilly liable for sexual abuse in a case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Additionally, documents reported by the BBC have linked the president’s name to materials associated with Jeffrey Epstein, though such references do not, on their own, establish wrongdoing.

Trump was found civilly liable in a sexual abuse case involving author E. Jean Carroll. In a separate defamation case, Carroll was awarded $88.3 million in damages. That decision is currently under appeal. The lawsuit stated that Trump assaulted Carroll in the 1990s, an allegation she made public in 2019. Trump denied the claims, stating that he did not know her at the time. Carroll later filed a defamation lawsuit, arguing that his public denials damaged her credibility.

Melania Trump’s statement also comes after reports that she collaborated with director Brett Ratner, whose Hollywood career stalled following multiple allegations of misconduct during the #MeToo movement. Ratner, known for directing the “Rush Hour” films and 2014’s “Hercules,” was accused by several women, including actress Olivia Munn. He has denied the allegations.

The director, Brett Ratner, has been accused of sexual harassment by at least 6 women, and he’s in the Epstein files. Fitting. https://t.co/wNZAjOd7lm — Trill Clinton (@aStatesman) January 26, 2026

Reports have also indicated interest in a new “Rush Hour” film, with Ratner potentially involved in the project. Actors Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, who starred in the original films, are reportedly expected to return, though official confirmation remains limited.

Donald Trump has faced accusations from multiple women over the years, all of which he has denied. His past comments and reported associations, including those connected to Jeffrey Epstein, have continued to draw public scrutiny. As a result, statements from those close to him often generate mixed reactions, with critics highlighting past controversies alongside broader messaging.