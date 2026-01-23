Melania and Donald Trump’s Wedding Anniversary Eclipsed by Her Silence – and Cheesy White House Post Made It Worse

Donald Trump returned to DC just in time for his and Melania’s 21st wedding anniversary. The couple opted for low-key celebrations. However, neither Melania nor Donald Trump shared celebratory posts on their respective social media accounts. The sole post that did arrive was from the White House, and that, too, received major flak.

Donald Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum, returned to DC on his anniversary, and he posted on Truth Social, “Heading back to DC. It was an incredible time in Davos. The Greenland structure is being worked on, and will be amazing for the USA, and the Board of Peace is something that the World has never seen before – very special. So many good things happening.”

🇱🇷President Trump is headed BACK to the White House from Davos SG pic.twitter.com/nM2LtsErVR — Tina Zimmermann (@TinaZimmermann4) January 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Melania Trump did not share an anniversary post on X or Instagram. However, she did share another entry on the occasion, one about her professional commitment. She shared a picture from the Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders Event, which was held on January 16.

The post had a picture of Melania, along with a quote from her speech at the event that read, “In the new AI era, the most powerful skill is knowing what to ask, why it matters, and how to think beyond the answer.”

The official social media handles of The White House shared a picture of Melania and Donald Trump, in which the two could be seen sharing a hug. “Happy 21st anniversary, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” The White House captioned the post.

The Melania and Donald anniversary post garnered a lot of flak online. “Probably the first time they’ve embraced in decades,” an Instagram user commented. Another one added, “Don’t believe it.” A third comment read, “That photo is AI! No way she’d throw her arm around him.”

On X too, users bombarded the comments section with remarks like “Fake pic,” and “This is AI,” and “Or is it AI?” A netizen dropped a comment that read, “A third marriage isn’t really something to brag about.” Another one pointed out, “Also, that crowd through the railing… LOL.”

Happy 21st anniversary, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump! pic.twitter.com/SqjPe7RvlW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2026

Melania and Donald Trump, who met in the Nineties during a Fashion Week party, got married shortly after dating for a while. They are parents to 19-year-old Barron Trump, who is known to keep a largely private life.

On Melania and Donald’s 21st wedding anniversary, Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at their relationship during a segment of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and he said, “It’s a big day for the Trump family – it’s Donald and Melania’s 21st wedding anniversary. Twenty-one years ago today, Melania said, ‘I do,’ and a beautiful prenuptial agreement was born.”

Kimmel highlighted how Donald Trump didn’t post anything on social media on the special occasion, “but he did take time to post something sweet. He posted a random guy calling him the ‘greatest president in the world,’ period, three exclamation points, and that was it, sorry, Melania.”

Melania Trump is busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming documentary, which is based on her and has also been co-produced by her along with Amazon. It is slated to release later this month.