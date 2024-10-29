Melania and Donald Trump’s Awkward ‘Contract’ Kiss at MSG Leave Netizens Cringing: "That's So Weird..."

As Election Day approaches, former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27. However, it was not his discussion of policies that piqued public interest, but rather an awkward moment between the former president and his wife, Melania Trump. The former First Lady, who has been notably absent from the campaign trail, made a rare appearance at the New York City venue.

As Donald approached Melania on stage, a typical warm embrace between husband and wife was replaced by an uncomfortable display— Donald opening his arms wide, only to be met with a formal, almost diplomatic response from Melania. What followed was a carefully choreographed dance of shoulder grabs, rib skimming, and a series of cold cheek kisses. This set social media ablaze as netizens pointed out that the interaction seemed business-like.

A person quipped, "You can just feel the love pulsating through their passionate embrace." Another echoed, "Wtf? That is so weird. That is how friends greet each other. I am cringing watching that exchange." In a similar vein, one penned, "What healthy strong married couple does NOT come close to kissing on the lips at their rally? #HitlerPaloozaAtMSG," while another added, "Well that looks like a real romance. 'I showed up Donald, now pay me.'"

Several noted Melania's apparent effort to avoid direct contact. An observer opined, "He tried to kiss her on the lips, and she turned her head!" while another remarked, "Melania seems to have had a lot of practice at avoiding lip-to-lip contact with #Trump." Echoing the sentiment, a comment also read, "If my husband greeted me that way, I would wonder if he was seeing someone else...Damn."

As the comments poured in, a person mocked, “Melania: Hi old friend, thanks for the huge transfer of money into my account! Trump: How’s life? Have any new boyfriends? Keep it under wraps so the press doesn’t see you. Thanks for fulfilling your contract...I will send money for Barron’s college tomorrow.” As per The List, to make matters worse, singer Lee Greenwood was performing Proud to be an American during the interaction, forcing the couple to maintain their composed facade, holding hands and waving to the crowd.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump walk off the stage after a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The former First Lady has faced significant backlash lately, and labeled self-serving over her increased public appearances recently to market her new memoir, Melania. Interestingly, as per reports, she also charged a hefty six-figure paycheck in April 2023, to appear at a campaign event for her husband. As per The Daily Beast, her appearance at MSG hence was seen as strategic, coming just days before the election as Donald stands head-locked in a tight race against Vice President and Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.