Megyn Kelly’s Most Brutal Attacks on the Obamas Exposed as Conservative Firebrand Mocks Michelle in ‘Bizarre’ Skit

Megyn Kelly is back with her crusade against the Obamas. The conservative commentator has long been a vocal critic of Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. In August 2024, she viciously attacked the pair, saying they “are great speakers on a teleprompter.” Criticizing Michelle’s speech at the Democratic National Convention, Kelly wrote, “In all of this – her soaring speech, her dishonesty – she was found inspirational by that crowd, which was on its feet in adoration.”

“And that is where Michelle Obama is in her sweet spot: Misleading, attacking Republicans, ripping the foundational ideals of America, and finding herself once again, the subject of Democrats’ worship,” she penned on her website. Megyn even shared a YouTube Video, “exposing” the former First Lady’s “hypocrisy about America and wealth.”

The conservative personality has been attacking Michelle long before the 2024 election. She called her a “powerful democratic weapon” after the former FLOTUS appeared on a podcast with Jay Shetty.

“Michelle Obama is on this popular podcast, though I’ve never heard of it, but apparently it is popular with this guy,” Kelly said. “She has nothing to promote, she has no book, she has no event, so that means she called them and said, ‘I have something to say.'”

Megyn then shifted her attention to Barack Obama, calling him nothing but “a talented orator.”

.@MegynKelly on Michelle Obama’s podcast comments about Barack: “If it were me, I’d say something nice about him… None of the clips – because we have 10 of them – sound to me like a person who looks at the husband with any sort of stars in the eyes still.” FULL:… pic.twitter.com/xBWaNi3vNX — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 18, 2025

“All the things she’s talking about to kick it off are about rhetoric. ‘Who speaks for us? Who has the bully pulpit?’ That’s all her husband did. That’s all he had. He was a talented orator,” Kelly said.

Another time, Kelly took a shot at Michelle, comparing her with Meghan Markle, but not in a good way. “The thing about Michelle Obama is, she’s always negative. Everything she says has got a negative spin on it. She’s negative about the country. She’s negative about her time as First Lady. She’s very negative about her husband,” the Fox News host said.

Seems like Megyn Kelly just can’t tolerate Michelle Obama. Earlier this year, on her The Megyn Kelly Show, the conservative personality suggested that the former FLOTUS “is seriously depressed.”

“She has the most negative, dark outlook on life I’ve ever heard from a public figure, certainly one who’s been given so much,” she said. She then went on to brand Mrs. Obama as “thin-skinned,” and “bitter.”

Her latest hit came during the premiere episode of the Megyn O podcast. In that episode, Kelly impersonated Michelle and talked about her personal life in a manner that mocked the former FLOTUS.

“I don’t understand these women, who have these kids … do you know what having children does to your life? It ruins it. Your life is ruined. Say goodbye to your happiness, whatever may have existed,” the host said while impersonating Michelle.