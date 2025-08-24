Michelle Obama Admits She “Couldn’t Stand” Barack for Years – And Reveals How Malia Outsmarted Him Growing Up

Michelle Obama isn’t scared to call her husband’s parenting mistakes out. The former First Lady shared how Barack Obama often got outsmarted by their daughter and didn’t even realize it. She also confessed to not being able to “stand” her husband.

The mother of two spoke about how Barack’s relationship with both of their daughters was different. Michelle delved into her family’s dynamics on an episode of her podcast IMO.

She began by revealing that her older daughter, Malia, has always had a way to get exactly what she wants. The former FLOTUS also noted how her husband, who was the one who fell victim to their eldest daughter’s tactics.

“I’d say this to Barack when it comes to [our] oldest Malia, she is going to figure out who you are and what you like,” Michelle shared on the episode. The mother of two noted that Malia had always been that way while labelling the particular trait as “unusual.”

The former First Lady shared how Malia went out like any other teenager would while growing up. “She would tell me, ‘I’m going out this weekend, but I’m going to go in and give dad like 15 minutes,'” the 61-year-old added. Michelle elaborated exactly how their daughter would outsmart the former President.

Malia would often resort to engaging her father in serious political talks to get his attention, according to her mother. The former First Lady added that her husband was often pleased by the interest Malia was showing in the affairs of the state.

Did you know Malia Obama was born on July 4th? Barack and Michelle hate that so much. pic.twitter.com/4Y19ZM103u — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) July 5, 2025

“And then she’d be like, ‘OK, well, I’m gone.’ Barack would come out of the treaty room going, ‘I just had an amazing conversation with Malia,’ and I’m like, Oh, yeah,” Michelle recalled while laughing. She then noted how different things were when it came to their younger daughter.

Sasha, who is currently 24 years old, was especially catlike growing up. Her mother draws a parallel between her and a cat by sharing how both show no interest in pleasing people. “She’s like, ‘Don’t touch me, don’t pet me,’” Michelle revealed.

Sasha has been a strong-headed personality ever since she was young. The youngest Obama even earned a label from her father thanks to the trait. “Barack’s like, ‘Well, she’s difficult.’ I was like, no. The first one was a pleaser, right?” the former First Lady recalled her conversation with her husband.

Michelle Obama shared insight into husband Barack Obama’s bond with daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 23—including why the former president called their youngest “difficult.” https://t.co/D9ZC2R54cp pic.twitter.com/g6QyeJW6Mq — E! News (@enews) August 21, 2025

Michelle went on to note how there was a clear difference between her daughters when it came to their temperament. The case remains the same to date, according to her.

The 61-year-old also noted how people often label her as “catty” for saying that she couldn’t stand her husband for almost a decade. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little,” Michelle had revealed in a 2022 interview with RadarOnline.