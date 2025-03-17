Barack Obama’s Dreadful Silence About IMO Podcast Hints Trouble—But Michelle Has a Lot to Say!

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have lately been under media scrutiny due to reports of marital tension. According to several media reports, Barack and Michelle Obama are now living as “just friends” rather than a deeply connected couple after being married for over three decades.

Many factors, like their solo public appearances and allegations of Barack’s affair with A-list actress Jennifer Aniston, have contributed to these speculations. Despite the Friends actress’ denial of these rumors, Michelle is said to feel betrayed by the speculation which has only increased tension in their seemingly dynamic relationship.

Michelle Obama has now rolled out a new podcast called “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” in which she openly discusses her marriage with her brother and co-host, Craig. This podcast marks Michelle’s return to the limelight, who has been relatively silent over the past few months amid reports of marital problems.

Michelle Obama laughs about some of the more trivial things about their marriage in her podcast, which she unveiled at SXSW 2025. She talks about Barack’s tendency to be late. The former first lady chuckles about how he tends to make her wait by doing a few last-minute things, like finding his glasses.

These stories give a little insight into the more mundane elements of their relationship, but Michelle has also spoken about the problems they have had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

In the past, she has talked of times when she “couldn’t stand” Barack, most notably during the stressful years of raising their daughters, which lasted a decade. Such frank confessions reveal the ins and outs that even apparently robust marriages can go through.

Lately, there’s been gossip about Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage. Whenever one of them shows up to a big event without the other, people start talking.

Michelle Obama stating that once she realized Barack cant be everything for her all the time. Their marriage became much better. Your partner can’t replace community or be the center of your happiness pic.twitter.com/dP919FvMFw — Josh (@JoshuaOgundu) January 11, 2024

Take the recent buzz about Michelle’s absence from President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. People jumped to the conclusion that there’s trouble in paradise, assuming it’s because of some kind of marital rift. But, we’ve heard that her not being there was mostly due to schedule clashes and personal decisions.

Despite of this gossip, Barack Obama has shown humble support for Michelle, as seen in his personal birthday post for her, wherein he was seen naming her the “love of [his] life”. This makes us realize the very human and real nature of their high-profile relationship. Affection goes hand in hand with talks of internal conflict, and as of now, there is no way to verify any.

For now, we can only wait for them to come forward and clarify the actual status of their relationship.