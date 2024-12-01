Megyn Kelly's Flawless Natural Look Shows She's Aging Gracefully Without Cosmetic Surgery

Megyn Kelly, the former host of Fox News, has evolved from her unrestrained reporting style to her branded talk show with a distinct identity. She achieved the feat of being one of the highest-paid TV news presenters since 2013 and rose to fame during the 2016 presidential race. Kelly's daring makeup and fashion choices have been creating waves along with her political coverage of the nation. However, recent fresh-faced pictures prove that the news host has been aging gracefully without any major cosmetic procedures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly)

As per Nicki Swift, in 2023 Kelly posted a personal update on Instagram from an exotic getaway, "Good morning from Saint Tropez!" she captioned the picture. The talk show presenter can be seen relaxing with a cup of coffee on a terrace wearing a white robe. Her youthful countenance was visible as she appeared in her natural look for the photo. She squinted slightly as she posed, her shoulder-length hair done in curling beach waves. Decades ago in 2014, the budding political analyst shared a makeup-free look on Facebook captioned, "The natural me!" She was instantly lauded by fans who compared her to the late actress Grace Kelly.

"Oh my gosh, you're prettier without makeup. Wow!!! Something Grace Kelly-ish about you. Beautiful!" a netizen praised. "Natural beauty is something that only God can give and you have it lady," another person agreed. "Just as pretty as the made-up version," an online user chimed. During a January episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly made a strong case against severe plastic surgery. In a segment with Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire, she referred to cosmetic operations as a "social illness." According to Entertainment Weekly, she went on to accuse The Boys star Erin Moriarty of being a bad example for the younger generation.

Calling out Moriarty's 'addiction' to augmenting her face as 'mental illness' Kelly said, "More and more young women are doing this." "It’s not about an objection to plastic surgery, it’s about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself. I find it like a sign of mental illness," she added. "I want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, 'Please don’t do this.'" She went on to share a recent image of the young actress and claimed, "I thought it was just an AI-generated face but it’s real," Kelly criticized. "She’s done this to herself."

Megyn Kelly at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 on October 2, 2018, in Laguna Niguel, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Phillip Faraone)

In a now-deleted long Instagram post, Moriarty blasted the allegations and said that the "before" photo Kelly displayed was a throwback. "Megyn used a photo taken a year ago according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of Legal Drinking Age (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds)," she wrote. Additionally, Moriarty explained that the "after" picture was taken when she "got makeup done and it involved major contouring" which left her face looking slightly different but pretty. Moriarty concluded by calling Kelly a "bully" and her show "disgustedly false."