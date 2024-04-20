Megyn Kelly 'Wrestled' with Decision, Ultimately Voted for Trump Over Biden in 2020

Megyn Kelly's conscience wrestled with her 2020 vote, but Joe Biden's new Title IX rules removing due process protections for accused students on college campuses 'horrified' her. The former Fox News anchor revealed she held her nose while voting for Donald Trump. She further slammed the LGBTQ+ student safeguards as 'nonsense being shoved down kids' throats,'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Kelly shared on Friday's episode of the show that she had a long and contentious relationship with Trump. "You may be aware," she began, "And going into 2020, I didn't know whether I can pull the lever for him. I really didn't." She described feeling like the world had changed dramatically, especially with the emphasis on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and what she referred to as "trans ideology," which she felt was, "shoved down my own kids' throats at school." She admitted to struggling with this decision but was 'horrified' when President Biden made changes to Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded school programs. This revelation made her feel relieved that she doesn't have "blood on her hands." She firmly stated, "No way in hell I will vote for Joe Biden." She added, "I voted for Donald Trump to prevent things like this," as per The Daily Mail.

She continued, "I'm ashamed of him! I'm disgusted at you, Miguel Cardona! Shame on you! What's happened today as a result of the change in Title IX is that your daughter or you – if you are a college-age woman – will now have to go into your college bathroom, your college locker room and be faced with men posing as women, many of whom are only there because they get off on wearing women's clothing." "They literally will have erections because they're wearing a dress into the women's locker room. Your kid's going to have to look at it, and there's not a damn thing you can do about it. Nothing!" Miguel Cardona is an American educator and public official who serves as the Secretary of Education in the Biden administration.

Following a two-year delay, the Biden administration finally announced a revised version of Title IX standards on Friday, April 19, providing LGBTQ+ students with clear legal protection against sex discrimination and harassment. Expanding on the definition of sex-based discrimination and harassment, the revised regulations for Title IX, the law that forbids sex discrimination at schools receiving federal funding, specifically forbid discrimination based on sex stereotypes, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics. “These regulations make crystal clear that everyone can access schools that are safe, welcoming, and respect their rights." "It clarifies that Title IX’s prohibition of sex discrimination includes all forms of sex discrimination,” said Cardona during a conversation with reporters, as per the New York Times.