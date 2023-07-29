Jennifer Aniston’s Unlikely Friendship With Lisa Snowdon, Likes Her Instagram Posts Regularly

In an unexpected twist, Jennifer Aniston, the renowned Friends actress, has forged a close friendship with Lisa Snowdon, a familiar face on This Morning. On Instagram, the Friends actress follows Lisa Snowdon, who is 51 years old, and frequently shows her appreciation for Lisa's posts, especially the cooking tutorials from the former model. Recently, the Hollywood star openly appreciated Lisa's 'detox broth' recipe, which includes chicken, garlic, and chili.

According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston not only took an interest in Lisa's vegetarian pasta recipe but also engaged with a post promoting an anti-aging capsule. Furthermore, Jennifer showed her solidarity with Lisa during the release of her book titled Just Getting Ready: Lessons in Life, Love, and Menopause.

The front cover of Lisa Snowdon's book featured a quote from the Hollywood star, Jennifer Aniston, expressing her thoughts: “Bravo, Lisa, for lifting the veil and shifting the perspective on this season in women's lives. It's not the end but a beginning.” The exact timeline of how the two became friends remains uncertain, but their friendship might have blossomed during the period when Lisa was dating A-Lister George Clooney. The This Morning regular and the Ocean's 13 actor met on the set of a Martini advert in 2000 and were in a relationship for five years. “George was charming, a really nice man, good fun and we had a great time. It was quite wild. Sometimes I think it will be written on my tombstone — 'George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon.'" In an interview with The Sun, Lisa recounted.

Lisa has consistently kept the saucier details of her relationship with George Clooney to herself, leaving fans eager to know more about their love life. When questioned about George's sexual prowess, she has always maintained her silence, stating, "I never tell." Over time, Lisa and George lost touch with each other. George is now married to Amal Clooney, with whom he has two children. Despite the change in their relationship, Lisa still maintains a friendship with George's Ocean's Eleven co-star, Matt Damon.

Jennifer has been a close friend of George's for a long time, and she had the opportunity to visit him and his wife Amal Clooney at their home in Lake Como, Italy, following the arrival of their twins, Ella and Alexander, in 2017. When Jennifer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she shared her experiences: "It’s amazing to see him with children. That’s what we talked about. That anything can happen."

In addition to forming unique friendships with models, Jennifer Aniston is all set to make a comeback on screens with an upcoming season of The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show has recently released the teaser for its highly-anticipated Season 3. After a nearly two-year break, the broadcast newsroom drama is back on Apple TV+ with new guest stars Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. The upcoming season consists of 10 episodes, with the first two premiering on September 13. Subsequent episodes will air every Wednesday until November 8.

