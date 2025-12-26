Megyn Kelly Slams Former Fox Colleague Mark Levin Over His Remarks on Jack Posobiec – Calls Him, “Angry Anti-Christian”

Former colleagues Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin have been engaged in a war of words for the past couple of days. The political commentators, who have both worked for Fox News at one point, are taking shots at each other on social media.

The battle began when Levin called MAGA enthusiast Jack Posobiec a ‘crackpot.’ Posobiec appeared at a recent Turning Point USA event with a rosary in his hand and had a conversation with Kelly on stage.

However, many viewed Posobiec’s move as a theatric, including Levin, who shared the clip on social media with the caption ‘crackpot.’ But Kelly was having none of it. She soon took to X to slam the pro-Israel broadcaster and called him an ‘anti-Christian’ who could not make it big on Fox.

Off to go pray the beautiful rosary @JackPosobiec gave me, like virtually all Christians do, which doesn’t make us “crackpots” no matter what some old,

angry anti-Christian nut on weekend Fox says. (Never could get himself into the prime time. Sad!) — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 24, 2025

Levin was ready with a fierce reply as he wrote on X, “I’ll address fully when I’m back on radio. It’s not possible to keep up with the Woke Reich psychos and groyper-bigots like Megyn Kelly on social media.”

He later made it clear that he had called out Posobiec for being friends with anti-semitic people like Amrou Fudl, aka Myron Gaines, who was caught verbally abusing a Jewish woman on camera.

Reposting a clip of the incident, Levin remarked, “Here’s the lowlife Jack Posobiec pals around with. This is why Hack Jack is widely condemned. NOT because of his faith. That’s HIS repulsive deflective propaganda. Hack Jack has a long record of Woke Reichism. He still hasn’t condemned his comrade. He is proud of being photographed with him.”

Here’s the lowlife Jack Posobiec pals around with. This is why Hack Jack is widely condemned. NOT because of his faith. That’s HIS repulsive deflective propaganda. Hack Jack has a long record of Woke Reichism. He still hasn’t condemned his comrade. He is proud of being… https://t.co/KwyfLlpCIq — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 25, 2025

He then went on another rant against Kelly and said that she was not better than Posobiec. Levin posted, “Of note, Megyn Kelly jumped in and came to their defense. But, then again, she is no better than her buddy Candace Owens. And now Hack Jack. These are very sinister grifters, folks.”

And the columnist did not stop there. When a social media user called Kelly a ‘click w—-’ who only cared about views and downloads, Levin agreed with the post and wrote, “Megyn Kelly is all that and more.”

Kelly has not yet responded to Levin’s latest comments. Levin is known for hosting a radio show named after him. Since 2018, he has hosted Fox News’ weekend show Life, Liberty & Levin.

On the other hand, Kelly worked at Fox News for 13 years between 2004 and 2017 and became popular by anchoring shows like America Live and The Kelly File. She now hosts the radio show podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, which airs on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel 111.