‘2026 Will Be a Bloodbath’: MAGA Extremist Warns GOP Is Marching Trump Toward Prison After Blowout

The infighting in Donald Trump’s MAGA world is intense after the massive blue wave. After Democrats swept a slate of marquee races, far-right influencer Mike Cernovich fired off a warning on X that shifted blame to key GOP figures rather than the president: “Ted Cruz and Mark Levin are walking Trump into impeachments and then prison. 2026 will be a blood bath.”

Jack Posobiec, one of MAGA’s most prominent voices, sounded a similar alarm. “2026 will be worse if we don’t course-correct,” he wrote, urging conservatives to stop the infighting and focus on how to win again.

The panic came after a rough night for Republicans nationwide. In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears by roughly 15 points, becoming the state’s first woman governor. In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli by more than a dozen points. And in New York City, Democrat Zohran Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, by more than nine points.

Even in California, voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, a ballot measure initiated by Gavin Newsom, allowing new congressional redistricting maps that favor Democrats. The initiative passed despite heavy spending by GOP donors trying to stop it.

Inside Trump’s orbit, the excuses came fast. On Truth Social, the president claimed that the party’s losses were due to his absence from the ballot, adding that without him, “Republicans can’t win.” He also called on Senate Republicans to “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER” and pass what he called “voter reform,” which included eliminating mail-in ballots and requiring voter ID nationwide.

Turning Point USA executive Tyler Bowyer shared Trump’s frustration but added his own criticism of party leadership. “When Trump isn’t on the ballot and you don’t make investments in chasing votes, you get voters who stay home,” Bowyer wrote.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former strategist, used his podcast to drive home the message that the GOP’s troubles are only beginning. “The midterms start tonight, and the warning signs are flashing,” he said, pointing out that Democrats had flipped two county commissioner seats in Georgia, their first statewide wins there in three decades.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson was blunt in his assessment. “Lame duck status is going to come even faster now,” he wrote. “Trump cannot turn out the vote unless he is on the ballot, and that is never happening again.”

The mood among MAGA activists was grim as Cernovich’s tweet about ‘a blood bath’ captured the growing anxiety among Trump’s most loyal followers, many of whom believe the GOP is losing its grip on voters. Posobiec’s plea for a “course correction” was shared across conservative media, with some blaming party elites, others blaming Trump’s advisers, and a few openly questioning whether the president can still deliver wins.

For Republicans, the problem isn’t just one bad night, it’s a trend as Bannon pointed out. Democrats gained ground across the board, from suburban strongholds to rural districts once considered safely red. The mini blue wave has MAGA world rattled, and even Trump’s most faithful are beginning to wonder if the movement that once seemed unstoppable has finally hit a wall.