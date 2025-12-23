2026 New Year Giveaway
Politics

Megyn Kelly Feels Betrayed After Ben Shapiro Publicly Attacks Her

Published on: December 23, 2025 at 3:26 PM ET

Kelly calls Shapiro betrayal “painful” after public feud

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Megy_Kelly
Megyn Kelly blasts Ben Shapiro saying she felt "stabbed in the back."Image source: Flickr | Gage Skidmore)

Megyn Kelly says she felt personally and professionally betrayed after Ben Shapiro publicly criticized her, turning a long-standing alliance into a very public feud that played out out in front of a conservative audience.

The rupture came after comments Shapiro made in recent weeks about antisemitism and accountability on the right. According to The Free Press, Shapiro wrote that “only cowards tolerate antisemitism.” The line quickly spread online and many people felt that he was rebuking people he believes excuse or downplay it within conservative spaces.

Kelly took that criticism personally. According to Vanity Fair, she was stunned that Shapiro would frame the issue in a way that appeared to lump her in with people she has repeatedly criticized. “I felt stabbed in the back,” Kelly said, describing the moment she realized Shapiro was willing to call her out publicly rather than address disagreements privately.

 

The fallout became impossible to ignore during AmericaFest, where Kelly addressed the tension head-on. Deciding to also air her laundry, she told the crowd she felt “deeply betrayed by someone I considered a friend.” She added that the criticism cut harder because of how close they had been behind the scenes.

That closeness is part of why the split has resonated so strongly. The Independent notes that Kelly and Shapiro had shared stages, defended each other during controversies, and appeared regularly in the same conservative media orbit. They were often seen as aligned voices — different styles, but similar enemies.

Shapiro, for his part, has insisted his comments were about principles, not personalities. He argued that confronting antisemitism requires clarity, even when it causes discomfort. “If we’re unwilling to call it out because we’re worried about hurt feelings, then we’re failing morally,” he wrote.  It seems as if this was a line he was no longer willing to blur.

 

Kelly said she has spent years condemning antisemitism and resents being portrayed as someone who excuses it. “I’ve been crystal clear about where I stand,” Kelly said, adding that she believes Shapiro’s comments misrepresented her record and intentions.

The dispute quickly went viral, amplified by partisan media and social platforms eager for a new conservative civil war. Per The Daily Mail, clips of Kelly’s remarks and Shapiro’s writing spread through MAGA-aligned circles, turning what might have been a private disagreement into a public loyalty test. It appears as if people wanted to pick sides as the two former friends went at it.

Some observers see the clash as part of a broader MAGA-fracture, where former allies are increasingly willing to turn on each other over tone, boundaries, and identity politics (clue: Trump says, “This isn’t the Republican Party anymore”).

 

As for the relationship, Kelly said the damage feels permanent. The talk show host described the experience as a lesson in how quickly media friendships can collapse once disagreements become ideological litmus tests rather than conversations.

Shapiro has not walked back his words. Instead, he maintains that silence or ambiguity is no longer acceptable, even if it costs him relationships he once valued.

What remains is a very public break between two figures who once stood shoulder to shoulder. It is also a reminder that in today’s world, loyalty often lasts only until the next line is crossed.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *