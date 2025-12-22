Tucker Carlson Hit With “Antisemite of the Year” Label

Right-wing media figure Tucker Carlson has been named “Anti-Semite of the Year” by Stop Anti Semitism. The Independent reported that Carlson was named the winner after weeks of criticism over his rhetoric and his repeated engagement with extremist figures. Stop Anti Semitism said the award reflects Carlson’s influence and the reach of what it describes as anti-Semitic narratives amplified through his platform.

According to the South African Jewish Report, Carlson was selected from a list of high-flying finalists. The former talk show host rose to the top, beating the likes of children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel, Holocaust-denier Bryce Mitchell, and Cynthia Nixon. The group said the decision was based on Carlson’s prominence and the impact of his comments, rather than volume alone.

Carlson has previously dismissed accusations of antisemitism. He says that his remarks have been misunderstood as politically motivated attacks. According to The Washington Post, Carlson has argued that his discussions about global power and influence are being deliberately twisted so that it seems as if he is anti-Semitic rather than just disagreeing with the policies.

Tucker Carlson branded ‘ANTISEMITE OF THE YEAR’ — Stop Antisemitism Cited reasons include: – Called Zelensky ‘sweaty’ and ‘rat-like’ – Claims he ‘lied’ about Israel – Nick Fuentes interview pic.twitter.com/0He2L22Iqn — RT (@RT_com) December 22, 2025

“I’m not attacking Jewish people,” Carlson has said in previous broadcasts. He has insisted that his commentary focuses on elites and institutions, not religion or ethnicity.

However, many disagree with his defense. They point to the fact that Carlson repeatedly invites extremist figures to his platforms. And then he talks about conspiracies which supposedly involve Jewish influence as central to the decision. One of the key figures that have people jumping to accuse him of anti-Semitism is his interaction with white nationalist Nick Fuentes have become a flashpoint.

Carlson’s association with Fuentes, who has openly expressed anti-Semitic views, has caused visible fractures within the MAGA movement. In fact, according to the Washington Post, some Trump allies have publicly distanced themselves from Carlson. They feel that he is damaging the Republican image by associating with someone who is so far right.

Because it’s a day that ends in “y”, @TuckerCarlson is once again peddling antisemitism. This time claiming that AI itself is a Jewish conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/hTcPtQw3td — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) October 3, 2025

Stop Antisemitism said Carlson’s influence made the situation especially concerning. In its statement, the group said figures with large audiences carry added responsibility because their words shape public discourse and normalize ideas that might otherwise remain on the fringe.

Per The Jerusalem Post, they stated, “Carlson mainstreams antisemitism by platforming and praising Holocaust revisionists and Nazi apologists, while hiding behind irony and plausible deniability.” They continued, “By legitimizing extremist voices and weaponizing conspiratorial imagery at a massive scale, he has helped drag anti-Semitic ideas back into the mainstream.”

Some MAGA supporters have defended Carlson, arguing that the “award” is an attempt to suppress anti-establishment voices. Others have expressed discomfort, saying the controversy distracts from policy goals and electoral strategy.

Tucker Carlson warned Ben Shapiro and other pro-Israel influencers to stop talking down to Americans and labeling them “Nazis” for refusing to fund Israel. He added, “If you keep this up, you’re inviting a real backlash — not the Nick Fuentes kind, a real one.” pic.twitter.com/eGlyZXeHNt — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) December 19, 2025

Carlson has not issued a direct response to the award itself. However, his recent programming has continued to criticize what he calls “speech policing” and cultural gatekeeping, themes he has returned to repeatedly when facing backlash. The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the Republican Party, as internal divisions over extremism and coalition-building are at a tense point. Carlson’s influence show how public figures now play a central role in shaping political identity.