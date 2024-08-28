Megyn Kelly Slams Article Calling Doug Emhoff a ‘Sex Symbol’: “The Media is Absolutely Disgusting”

Since Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in the 2024 presidential race, her husband, Doug Emhoff, has been her pillar of support. However, this was not without having to constantly be in the headlines. A Washington Post journalist recently published an opinion piece, praising the Second Gentleman but labeling him as a “modern-day sex symbol.” However, this admiration didn’t sit well with everyone. Megyn Kelly, a fierce political commentator, criticized Catherine Rampell for an over-the-top characterization of Emhoff.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Julien Hekimian

On SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly said, “This is very interesting. It’s by Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post...You know who Catherine Rampell is? That name may ring a bell because she’s the one who wrote the piece ripping Kamala’s economic plan to shreds...[one] on the price gouging, saying, 'This is ridiculous when they’re accusing you of being a communist, maybe don’t propose communism as your economic plan,' and she got killed by her readers on the Left," as reported by the Mediaite.

Doug Emhoff modern day sex symbol???? Surely the Democrats are kidding‼️ there isn’t one manly tribute to this sissy man! Democrats must have a whole new meaning for masculinity and modern day sex symbol of a man ‼️ — c (@2bsunny) August 26, 2024

Kelly added, "So, a week later, she writes this drivel, trying to rehabilitate herself on the Left, about the current Second Gentleman— a man who may I remind you cheated on his first wife with the nanny whom he impregnated. They either aborted the child or he abandoned the child. Either way, no bueno." Rampell in the said article, had penned, "Doug Emhoff has been called many things in recent years— 'Second Gentleman,' 'Goofy dad,' and 'Crappy Jew.' But perhaps his most appropriate title is 'Progressive Sex Symbol.'" She added, "The modern female fantasy is embodied by the man who might soon become our first First Gentleman."

Doug Emhoff a progressive sex symbol? Oh ok, then so should spongebob squarepants. Give me a fking break. He is far from a sex symbol. Looks more like a frumpy old man — Katie (@katie0858) August 26, 2024

Praising Emhoff, Rampell continued, "Emhoff appears to be a genuine mensch with an impressive career. He’s smitten with his wife and supports her ambitions, as is obvious from his convention speech and their sweet interactions on the campaign trail. But most important for this sexy sobriquet— Emhoff is secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own." As Kelly read these parts out, she remarked, “The media is absolutely disgusting.”

Doug Emhoff is not in any way, shape or form a sex symbol. He is a serial cheater. — Sharon Long (@SharonL49149849) August 26, 2024

It wasn't just Kelly who criticized the article. Netizens also chimed in. One X user wrote, "Doug Emhoff modern day sex symbol? Surely the Democrats are kidding‼️ There isn’t one manly tribute to this sissy man! Democrats must have a whole new meaning for masculinity and the modern-day sex symbol of a man." Another echoed, "Doug Emhoff a progressive sex symbol? Oh okay, then so should Spongebob Squarepants. Give me a f*cking break. He is far from a sex symbol. Looks more like a frumpy old man." Another comment read, "Doug Emhoff is not in any way, shape or form a sex symbol. He is a serial cheater."