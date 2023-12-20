Megyn Kelly Says Gavin Newsom Used ‘Middle School Debate Tactics’ With Ron Desantis

Former prominent figures from Fox News and NBC, including Megyn Kelly, strongly criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for what they termed as a display lacking dignity during a recent debate against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Kelly specifically targeted Newsom's performance in the 'Red State vs. Blue State Debate' hosted on Fox News, asserting that it fell below expectations. As an experienced journalist, Kelly openly expressed her disapproval, labeling Newsom's demeanor as 'annoying' and condemning his repeated interruptions of DeSantis without offering solid contributions to the debate.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

Kelly made these remarks during an episode of her Megyn Kelly Show podcast while engaged in a discussion with former Republican Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich. "It just looked like a man desperate for attention,” she said, according to The Wrap. "He was dying to show that he was a tough guy which is a note to all men that if you're instincts are how tough you are, don't do it," she further added, as stated by MSN. On the other hand, regarding DeSantis, who had previously appeared as a guest on Kelly's self-titled podcast, she observed that he seemed to be gaining significant traction and scoring a lot of points.

Kelly added, “I wound up thinking like anybody would win against this guy Newsom because he’s so annoying and unlikable.” Gingrich also commented that he found Newsom to be entirely 'off-putting,' expressing his strong disapproval of his behavior. "He would interrupt over and over to try and talk over the points. That's like a middle school debate tactic which is pathetic and not effective," Kelly added while referring to Newsom.

Moving further, Kelly also commended DeSantis for diligently preparing and thoroughly researching various issues in California, the home state of Governor Newsom, before entering the debate. She contrasted this by critiquing Newsom's performance, noting a lack of variation in his debate.

Despite her general alignment with DeSantis, Kelly doesn't agree with him on every matter. Notably, the Florida governor issued directives to prohibit certain groups, such as 'Students for Justice in Palestine', from operating within the state's public university system following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. “My instincts are 'let them speak. Let them get out there and let’s see who’s in the groups',” Kelly said earlier on October 26. Additionally, she indulged in a bit of jest aimed at DeSantis regarding the 'bootgate' incident, where there were allegations suggesting that he wore lifts in his boots to seem taller.

No @megynkelly, "Bootgate" is not "a fun story". It is an idiotic troll job, spoken into existence by Trump supporters as this HiLaRiOuS 🥴 narrative that supposedly exposes DeSantis's insecurities about is height. People like you and @greggutfeld cover it to pander to the MAGAs. pic.twitter.com/LP6fm2HBze — Scotty P 🎸 (@Scott_7791) November 3, 2023

As per Mediaite, Kelly, a conservative commentator, asserted during an appearance on Glenn Beck's show that former President Donald Trump exhibited signs of cognitive decline, dismissing his justifications for recent verbal gaffes. Trump's repeated mix-ups, where he referred to Barrack Obama when intending to mention Joe Biden and even claimed to have led Obama in the polls, have drawn attention. Despite Trump's insistence that he made these references to Biden in a 'sarcastic' manner by invoking his former boss's name, Kelly remained unconvinced by his explanations.

