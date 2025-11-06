Megyn Kelly Predicts Meghan and Harry Could Lose Royal Titles Like Andrew

Megyn Kelly told the the Daily Mail (via The Mercury News) she believes it’s only a matter of time before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stripped of their royal titles.

“King William, in whatever years it takes after he ascends, I think he’s going to take away their Royal titles… and that should happen ASAP,” Kelly said, per Page Six.

Apparently, the media personality believes that by the time Prince William ascends to the throne, he will have more than enough reason for him to take away his brother’s his royal highness title. Kelly seems to think that like King Charles stripping Prince Andrew of his title, William may also be inclined to do the same.

Kelly argued the couple have “already lost support here in the United States,” pointing to their appearance at a Dodgers World Series game where they reportedly were booed. “No one cares about them, and no one is rooting for them,” she said.

She sharply criticised Markle for still using her royal title while living in the U.S. “[Markle] is dining out over here on the British Royal titles, it’s so absurd, the family she called racist, the people she called racist,” Kelly remarked.

Kelly could be referencing the fact that earlier this year, Jamie Karin Lima thanked Markle for a gift basket she had received from her. BBC reports that it was signed, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

Royal watchers know that when Prince Harry and his wife quit the British monarchy, they agreed not to use their His/Her Royal Highness titles for commercial or public purposes. Markle defended her use of the title by saying that it was a personal, private note and was not intended for the public..

So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes have publicly responded to Kelly’s comments. The matter of their titles remains wrapped in legal and constitutional complexity, and the palace has remained publicly silent.

The craziest thing about this photo isn’t that Harry and Meghan showed up to cheer for the Dodgers at the World Series game last night. It’s that his father is literally Canada’s Head of State. pic.twitter.com/MVM1eiaqim — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) October 29, 2025

Whether Kelly’s forecast comes true remains uncertain. But her remarks signal how the Sussexes’ post-royal lives continue to spark questions about privilege, identity and monarchy in the modern age.

Royal correspondents cited by the Daily Mail said Kelly’s remarks tap into a wider debate inside Britain about the Sussexes. Some traditionalists, per Vanity Fair, have long urged the King to revoke the titles altogether. They argue that their commercial projects, including a multimillion-dollar Netflix deal, conflict with the royal family.

However, experts like royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun, “I’ve always felt he’s reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.” King Charles wants to mend the rift between him and Harry, not add to it.

Further, King Charles had a valid reason for stripping his brother of his title. Andrew was becoming a liability to the British monarchy. There was a public outcry to have him removed from his royal duties due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess have commented on Kelly’s prediction.