“Who Is She Kidding?” Megyn Kelly Slams Michelle Obama for ‘Playing the Race Card’ Over Hair Struggles at the White House

Megyn Kelly is apparently sick of Michelle Obama playing the “race card.” The remark came after the former First Lady opened up about her struggles with taming her hair during her time in the White House.

Michelle Obama released her style book titled ‘The Look.’ The 61-year-old spoke about the new book while opening up about the challenges she faced as the First Lady when it came to her appearance.

Ahead of releasing her new style book, “The Look,” Michelle Obama reflects on skipping braids in the White House and owning her look today. pic.twitter.com/0yRww95N0Q — REVOLT (@revolttv) October 29, 2025

“The way our hair naturally grows out of our head is beautiful,” she told People. The former First Lady shared how failing to make her hair look like the “standard” meant spending “thousands of hours” and “lots of money” straightening naturally curly hair.

Megyn Kelly spoke out against Michelle’s claims by accusing the narrative of being “racially charged.” The political commentator was not done blasting the mother of two just yet.

“Who is she [expletive language] kidding? Everything, everything is about poor boo-hoo Michelle Obama,” Kelly added on an episode of her podcast. She went on to allege how, when it comes to anything around “the topic of race,” it’s “nonstop” from Michelle.

The former journalist accused her of playing the race card. “What she’s saying is she’s bitter because society’s standards, in her view, don’t allow black women to just walk around with their natural hair,” Kelly added.

Kelly noted that Black women could wear their hair however they wanted. “Only in Michelle Obama’s warped mind do white people not like them unless their hair looks like white hair,” she said while slamming the former First Lady.

Kelly also pointed out how the societal expectations to look a certain way don’t only apply to black women. She claimed that every woman she “virtually” knew had to “conform to these alleged society standards,” as Michelle described.

She went on to add that every woman she knows spends lots of time making their hair look “better than god made it.” Kelly then pointed out how Michelle’s struggle isn’t related to race at all, but a general problem that women face. “But she’s always reducing everything to race,” the former journalist concluded.

This isn’t the first time Kelly has scrutinized the Obamas, either. The podcast host is known to put the heat on the couple. When Michelle previously opened up about her life struggles, Megyn Kelly slammed her for going on and on about herself and “how hard it is to be Michelle Obama.”

“She just seems wildly ungrateful that she has lived this extraordinary American life…”@charlescwcooke on Michelle Obama appearing to hate marriage, parenting, America, and also fame. Watch below, and subscribe: https://t.co/zpQPKUblUa pic.twitter.com/zRXqt4aCTy — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) October 7, 2025

She accused the former First Lady of painting a narrative that it is hard for black women “to articulate their pain.” Megyn then claimed that the left “looks at everything through this identity.”

On a different occasion, Kelly has also compared Michelle to Meghan Markle while calling them both “privileged” and “out of touch.” She then also alleged that the former First Lady is always pessimistic. Kelly accused the mother of two of being negative about the country, and even about “her very husband.”